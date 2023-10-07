Ankeny mom battling stage-four lymphoma releases child-friendly book about diagnosis

Associated Press

Kimani Vidal ran for 245 yards and three touchdowns and Troy celebrated homecoming with a 37-3 rout of Arkansas State on Saturday. Vidal had two short TD runs as the Trojans (4-2, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. It was the junior's third-career 200-yard game and he was three yards short of his career high set earlier this season.