Anitta Says the "Victory" Is Being Nominated at The Grammys as a Brazilian Artist

The Daily Beast

Nicholls/ReutersA mother of two and former stable girl at the British royal family’s retreat in Highgrove has come forward to say she is the “older” woman who Prince Harry described taking his virginity during an “inglorious episode” behind a pub in his recent memoir.“His description is accurate–the real shock when I saw what he’d written was how true it was. That’s what took me back the most. I’m not offended,” Sasha Walpole was quoted telling The Daily Mail of the encounter.“I don’t mind him s