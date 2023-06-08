Animals Rescued From Flooding After Dam Breach in Ukraine

Ukrainian military personnel, volunteers and rescuers were using boats and specialized vehicles to save people and animals from flooding in Kherson on June 7, the broadcaster Suspilne reported.

The outlet said, according to a machine translation, water levels in the Kherson’s Korabel district were so high it was “no longer possible to get out of the area.”

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of attacking a critical dam that was breached on June 6, leading to widespread flooding in the surrounding area. Credit: Suspilne via Storyful