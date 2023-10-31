Animals at Perth Zoo Get Into Halloween Spirit with Special Snacks

Animals at Perth Zoo in Western Australia enjoyed a selection of spooky snacks as they celebrated an early Halloween on October 30.

Zookeepers prepared food-filled jack-o-lanterns for the meerkats, hyaenas, rhinos, otters and red pandas in a freaky twist to their regular enrichment program.

Perth Zoo said the program is designed to engage the animals’ curiosity.

Footage from the zoo shows the animals nibbling and scratching at the pumpkins to reach their favourite treats inside. Credit: Perth Zoo via Storyful