Animals at Farm Open Presents on Christmas Morning

Animals at a farm in Oberlin, Ohio, gathered on Christmas morning to open their personalised gifts.

Footage, provided to Storyful by the farm’s owner, Tammy Tunison, shows her two dogs and two goats surround her as she hands them their gifts.

Tunison told Storyful that she tailored the gifts to suit the likes and personalities of each animal.

The dogs each received a stuff toy. Junior, the broom-loving goat, received his own broom, while Alex, another goat, received a children’s cloth book as he likes to put different types of materials in his mouth, according to Tunison.

Tunison regularly films humorous videos of her goats and other pets, posting them to her Hobby Farm Facebook account.