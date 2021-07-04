Animals get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo

The Canadian Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Paredes scored his first professional goal in the second minute, Griffin Yow and Ola Kamara each had a goal and an assist and D.C. United routed Toronto FC 7-1 on Saturday night to break the franchise goal record. D.C. United (5-6-1) broke the team record of six and became the 10th team in MLS history to score seven or more goals. Toronto (1-8-2) is winless in its last seven games, has lost six straight and has lost 12 times with two ties in its last 16 games, including p