Animals get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo
A San Francisco Bay Area zoo is inoculating its big cats, bears and ferrets against the coronavirus as part of a national effort to protect animal species using an experimental vaccine. (July 3)
The Czech Republic ended Canada's hopes for a berth in the Tokyo Olympics Saturday with a 103-101 overtime win.
England is going back home, with something to play for.
Antetokounmpo has been out since the third quarter of Game 4.
Toronto is gaining ground on Tampa in the standings.
Dominique Ducharme has been here before.
The 100-meter dash winner at the U.S. Olympic trials is out of the event.
The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the verge of defending as Stanley Cup champions, taking a 3-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 victory Friday night.
The sports world is not equipped to handle the conversations sparked by the allegations against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer.
Santiago Espinal went deep for the first time in his MLB career and was really feeling the love from his teammates in the dugout afterwards.
Even with the arena at a fraction of its capacity and despite their team trailing for more than 58 minutes, the fans at Montreal's Bell Centre were never quiet on Friday night.
Denmark's journey at the European Championship is headed to London.
The Lightning are one win away from defending their Stanley Cup.
The final day of week 1 at Wimbledon includes Coco Gauff and Roger Federer.
McGregor was knocked out by Poirier in the second round of their bout at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 24. making him 3-3 in his last six fights.
A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday: PRIMED FOR PITCHERS The Mets’ Jacob deGrom, Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff, Texas' Kyle Gibson and the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole are among those likely to picked as All-Stars when pitchers and reserves are announced at 5:30 p.m. EDT Sunday. Each roster will have 32 players for the July 13 game at Denver’s Coors Field. Of course, one pitcher was picked with the starting lineup — Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, the Babe Ruth-like phen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored and the Columbus Crew rallied to tie the New England Revolution 2-2 on Saturday night in the first game at new Lower.com Field. Zardes slipped a roller between two defenders and inside the post to make it 2-1 in the 39th minute. He snapped Columbus’ scoreless streak of nearly 270 minutes following back-to-back shutouts. An own goal by the Revolution’s Andrew Farrell capped the scoring in the 69th. Tajon Buchanan and Gustavo Bou gave New England (7-2-3) a
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Paredes scored his first professional goal in the second minute, Griffin Yow and Ola Kamara each had a goal and an assist and D.C. United routed Toronto FC 7-1 on Saturday night to break the franchise goal record. D.C. United (5-6-1) broke the team record of six and became the 10th team in MLS history to score seven or more goals. Toronto (1-8-2) is winless in its last seven games, has lost six straight and has lost 12 times with two ties in its last 16 games, including p
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Omar Narváez had five hits, Avisaíl García drove in five runs and Jace Peterson added four RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers rolled to their 11th straight victory, 11-2 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. It is the Brewers’ longest winning streak since they began the 1987 season with a franchise-record 13 victories in a row. The NL Central leaders have outscored their opponents 84-28 during the streak. The five hits — all singles — were a career high for Narváez, who previousl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals manager Mike Matheny gazed across the happy Kansas City clubhouse Saturday as, one by one, each of his players pointed to a teammate and praised them for a job well done. Must have taken a while. Just about everybody had a hand in their win over Minnesota. Hunter Dozier drove in three runs and Edward Olivares hit a two-run homer. Danny Duffy got through four innings before handing a lead to his bullpen. And the Kansas City relief corps held the Twins to one run on
WASHINGTON — Toronto FC's woes continued Saturday as D.C. United opened a shooting clinic, torching the visitors 7-1. It was the sixth loss in a row for a Toronto (1-8-2) side that sits at the bottom of the Major League Soccer standings. Kevin Paredes, Nigel Robertha, Paul Arriola, Ola Kamara, Yamil Asad and Griffin Yow all scored for D.C. United (5-6-1). TFC's Ralph Priso-Mbongue added an own goal. Ayo Akinola scored the lone tally for Toronto, temporarily cutting the deficit to 3-1 in the 39th