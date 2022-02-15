Animals around the world spread love on Valentine's Day

It wasn't just humans feeling

the love this Valentine’s Day

Four-legged friends tied the knot

in a massive dog wedding in Peru

Lima's 'MatriCan' is a local competition

celebrating Valentine's Day

by dressing dogs as if they

were about to get married

LIMA'S REPRESENTATIVE OF PARK SERVICES, PATRICIA BALLARI, SAYING:

"We have married eight dog couples in this beautiful environment on this special Valentine's Day, and owners have also taken their union certificates. We've had very pleasant moments with the owners who brought their four-legged friends to the event."

Two lions in London were

treated to a Valentine’s day date

in the hope they will breed and

have cubs in the future

'Arya and Bhanu' are Asiatic lions,

an endangered species

Ring-tailed lemurs were served

a romantic meal of peanuts

The zoo hopes the treat will raise awareness

of the endangered animals