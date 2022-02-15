Animals around the world spread love on Valentine's Day
It wasn't just humans feeling
the love this Valentine’s Day
Four-legged friends tied the knot
in a massive dog wedding in Peru
Lima's 'MatriCan' is a local competition
celebrating Valentine's Day
by dressing dogs as if they
were about to get married
LIMA'S REPRESENTATIVE OF PARK SERVICES, PATRICIA BALLARI, SAYING:
"We have married eight dog couples in this beautiful environment on this special Valentine's Day, and owners have also taken their union certificates. We've had very pleasant moments with the owners who brought their four-legged friends to the event."
Two lions in London were
treated to a Valentine’s day date
in the hope they will breed and
have cubs in the future
'Arya and Bhanu' are Asiatic lions,
an endangered species
Ring-tailed lemurs were served
a romantic meal of peanuts
The zoo hopes the treat will raise awareness
of the endangered animals