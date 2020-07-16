Animal Workers Free Young Racoon With Soup Can Stuck on its Head

A team at Humane Animal Rescue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, worked to free a young racoon with a soup can stuck to its head, on July 15.

“Our newest wildlife patient was found in Braddock this morning with a soup can stuck on his head! Our wildlife rehabbers wasted no time in freeing the little guy, who was clearly regretting his decision,” the team wrote in a Facebook post.

The video shows workers cutting open the can and gently freeing the racoon’s head.

“He looks so sad” one of the workers is heard saying in the video.

Humane Animal Rescue wrote on Facebook that the racoon was being treated for mild infection and laceration to its ears, but was likely to make a full recovery. Credit: Humane Animal Rescue via Storyful