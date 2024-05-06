Angles vs. Guardians Highlights
Mickey Moniak and the Angels take on José Ramírez and the Guardians on May 05, 2024
The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-hander Joel Kuhnel from the Houston Astros in exchange for cash considerations. In a corresponding move, Kuhnel was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. The Blue Jays made the announcement Saturday night, some hours after a 6-3 road win over the Washington Nationals. Kuhnel, 29, has appeared in one game for the Astros this season and nine contests for the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys, combining to go 4-1 with a 5.40 earned-run average. The six-foot-five, 2
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was ejected for the first time in his career when he argued a called third strike by plate umpire Ryan Blakney in the seventh inning of Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers. With one out, Judge took a full count fastball from Tyler Holton that he thought was slightly outside. Blakney rang him up, Judge glanced back and was ejected. After starting to walk back to the dugout, Judge returned to argue the call and manager Aaron Boone continu
$700 million man Shohei Ohtani made Dodgers manager Dave Roberts wish come true. Only not in the way he expected. Roberts recently joked that Ohtani should gift him a Porsche when he broke his Dodgers record for most home runs by a Japanese-born player. Roberts was born in Naha, Okinawa, Japan, to a Japanese mother …
BOSTON — William Nylander stood in a solemn visitors locker room at TD Garden just before midnight. The Maple Leafs had battled back from a 3-1 series deficit against the Boston Bruins with consecutive 2-1 victories — including one that required extra time — in their first-round playoff series to push the club's Original Six rival to the limit before suffering a devastating Game 7 overtime loss. Nylander's message was emphatic. "Look, I don't think there's an issue with the core," the winger sai
It pays to play well in the Saudi-backed league. Just ask Brooks Koepka.
Who will advance in the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs? Predicting the winner of the second round series.
Clark is proving all her critics wrong.
Billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Ken Griffin were spotted at a star-studded dinner on Saturday night.
The Kentucky native had the honors of singing the National Anthem before the 150th Run for the Roses. She was accompanied by her husband Cactus Moser on drums.
OAKLAND, Calif. — San Diego acquired two-time batting champion Luis Arraez from the Miami Marlins along with nearly $7.9 million on Saturday in a deal for four players that left the Padres responsible only for the major league minimum salary. First baseman Nathan Martorella, outfielders Dillon Head and Jakob Marsee, and right-hander Woo-Suk Go were dealt to the Marlins for the second baseman, who won the 2022 AL batting title with Minnesota and the 2023 NL crown with the Marlins. Miami is paying
ESPOO, Finland — Gavin McKenna put Canada on his back to win its fifth-ever under-18 men's world hockey championship. McKenna scored three times, finishing his hat trick with an empty-net goal, and added an assist as Canada rallied past the United States 6-4 on Sunday in the international tournament's final. McKenna, from Whitehorse, Yukon, gave credit to his teammates. "I couldn’t have done it without them, there were so many guys that stepped up when we needed it and it all paid off in the end
NFL Network is cutting ties with commentator Michal Irvin after 15 years, Deadline has learned. Irvin’s exit comes amid a major shakeup at the network. The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver had been at the network since 2009. Irvin made headlines when he was booted from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage in 2023 following a …
Jockey Brian Hernandez delivered one of the great human performances in the history of the Kentucky Derby. Mystik Dan wasn’t too bad, either.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Luis Garcia Jr. hit a three-run shot deep to center field in the seventh inning for his first career pinch-hit home run, helping the Washington Nationals rally for a 9-3 victory over the reeling Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. Garcia connected on Erik Swanson’s 85-mph splitter for his second homer of the season to give Washington a 4-3 lead. Nick Senzel added an RBI double in the inning. The Nationals added four runs in the eighth, benefitting from two fielding errors. They
In October, Kelce and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced their investment into the F1 team Alpine Racing
The 30-year-old became only the ninth qualifier to reach a Crucible final.
Martha Stewart, Jimmy Fallon, Jack Harlow and more walked the red carpet at the 150th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
Mauricio Ruffy made quite the violent first impression at UFC 301 as he bloodied and battered Jamie Mullarkey before a mercy stoppage.
The 150th Kentucky Derby produced yet another magnificent two-minute spectacle.
Stephen A. Smith is outraged to hear that the terms for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson have been elevated.