Angles vs. Blue Jays Highlights
Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays defeat Tyler Anderson and the Angels, 8-2
Reese has taken the WNBA by storm as a double-double machine and the league's best rebounder.
Bowden Francis was three outs away from what would have been just the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history on Saturday afternoon.
The championship is the first for a team from Florida in nine trips to the LLWS final.
For the first time in franchise history, the White Sox have lost at least 100 games in back-to-back seasons.
This is the third time in Judge's career that he has reached the 50-home-run mark in a season.
Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen will become the first MLB player to play for both teams in the same game when a postponed game from June 26 is resumed on Monday.
Angel Reese became the first player in WNBA history to grab 20 rebounds in two consecutive games after reaching that total in the Chicago Sky's matchup with the Connecticut Sun on Friday.
Montana State is an FCS program, but went to New Mexico and defeated the FBS opponent, 35–31, in Week 0.
DaRon Bland had a league-high nine interceptions last season for the Cowboys.
Russell Wilson appears to have won the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback job after only playing one series in his second preseason game.
The Angels have not made the postseason since 2014 and have done so only once since 2009.
Ronald Acuña Jr. become the fourth player to achieve the milestone last year as rule changes resulted in more stolen base attempts.
Anthony Richardson had a nice TD drive and a bad INT on Thursday.
Deshaun Watson is dealing with shoulder soreness.
Verlander threw 5 innings in Houston's loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday.
After bringing back a ton of talent and adding some key pieces via the transfer portal, this may be Lane Kiffin's best team yet. The question is whether they'll finally realize their lofty ambitions.
Kelce's offseason was busy as he seeks more acting roles in Hollywood.
Daniels, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, will start his rookie season as QB1.
What will the Wolverines do to follow up their national title season? With a new coach, new QB and a whole lot of talent to replace, it's anyone's guess.
Jori Epstein checks in from the road with a QB report, rookie to watch, something to keep an eye on, fantasy thought and more.