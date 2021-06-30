Angels vs. Yankees Highlights

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Neither Trae Young nor Giannis Antetokounmpo finished Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, and their status going forward is uncertain for a series now tied.
Connor McDavid has accomplished something only Wayne Gretzky has previously, winning the league's MVP Award unanimously.
Nick Nurse flexed his coaching muscles and Andrew Wiggins showed off his value in Canada's win over Greece.
Marcus Semien homered and drove in five runs, Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners.
The alleged victim has been granted a temporary restraining order.
Bo Bichette smashes a three-run homer in the bottom of the 6th to left-center to give the Blue Jays a 6-3 lead.
Serena won't be making history at Wimbledon this year.
Edmonton retained Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on an eight-year deal with a reported annual average value slightly north of the $5 million mark.
England is looking for its first major men's soccer tournament trophy since winning the 1966 World Cup.
The Montreal Canadiens say they're asking the province for permission to allow 10,500 fans to attend upcoming playoff games in Montreal, up from 3,500.
The Toronto Blue Jays acquired injured outfielder Corey Dickerson and reliever Adam Cimber in a trade Tuesday with the Miami Marlins.
“You’re just going to have to take our word.”
The Buffalo Sabres hired Don Granato as their new head coach on Tuesday. Granato had been the interim head coach after replacing Ralph Krueger behind the bench at midseason.
Brendan Gallagher suffered a nasty-looking cut after getting slammed to the ice without his helmet by Mikhail Sergachev.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Carlos Martínez ended a seven-start winless streak, Nolan Arenado broke a fifth-inning tie with a two-run homer, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 Tuesday night for their first consecutive wins in two weeks. Martínez (4-9) allowed one run, four hits and two walks in six innings. He had been 0-5 in seven starts since beating Colorado on May 8. Adam Wainwright had been the only Cardinals starter with a win since John Gant's victory at the Chicago White
CHICAGO (AP) — Gavin Sheets had two hits and two RBIs in his major league debut, helping Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 7-6 on Tuesday night. Leury García also drove in two runs as Chicago increased its AL Central lead to 2 1/2 games over Cleveland after the Indians' matchup with Detroit was postponed by rain. The White Sox had dropped seven of nine. Giolito (6-5) pitched six-plus innings of three-run ball in his first win in a month. The right-hander went 0-1 w
Brown is taking his first assistant job since working on Dean Smith's staff more than 50 years ago.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order. Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation. “The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor Bauer late this afternoon and immediately contacted MLB, which will be handling this matter," the team said in a statement during its game Tuesday night against San Francisco. “The
DENVER (AP) — German Márquez came within three outs of what would have been a record-tying eighth no-hitter this season before allowing Ka’ai Tom’s single leading off the ninth inning in the Colorado Rockies 8-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night. The 26-year-old Venezuelan right-hander faced one batter over the minimum. Tom reached when lined an 0-1 knuckle-curve into right field. Michael Pérez then grounded into a double play and Adam Frazier grounded out Before that, Jacob Stall
BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez drove in four runs, including two on a go-ahead double in the sixth inning, and the Boston Red Sox outlasted the slumping Kansas City Royals 7-6 on Tuesday on a sweltering night at Fenway Park. The Red Sox, who had four homers in each of their previous two games, won their fifth straight despite not going deep Tuesday. Boston pitchers allowed three homers by the Royals for the second straight game, but Kansas City’s skid continued with its seventh loss in a row. Whit