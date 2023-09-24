Angels vs. Twins Recap
Twins belt three home runs in 9-3 win
George Springer hit a unique home run and made some huge defensive plays on Sunday versus the Rays.
The pitcher who recorded the final three outs to get the Brewers to a 2023 postseason berth? None other than first baseman Rowdy Tellez.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays got a big win, while the Tampa Bay Rays lost more than a game. Chris Bassitt became the American League's second 15-game winner and the Blue Jays beat the Rays 6-2 on Friday night in a matchup of teams holding the top two AL wild-card positions. Bassitt (15-8) allowed two runs and six hits while striking out eight in 6 2/3 innings. He tied Tampa Bay's Zach Eflin for the AL lead in wins. “Kind of typical him, you know?” Blue Jays manager John Schn
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge became the first New York Yankees player to hit three home runs in a game twice in one season when he connected in the seventh inning Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Judge hit a three-run homer in the third and a two-run shot in the fifth off rookie starter Brandon Pfaadt. The slugger added his third homer of the night by reaching the second deck in right field with a solo drive off Slade Cecconi. After rounding the bases, the reigning AL MVP took a cur
Deion Sanders called Colorado's loss to Oregon a "butt-kicking," but said teams better beat the Buffs now, because "this is the worst we're gonna be."
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs manager David Ross reached out to Derek Shelton on Friday night after the Pittsburgh skipper took exception to Ross' description of the Pirates. The contending Cubs dropped two of three in a series against Pittsburgh this week. Following the Pirates' 8-6 win on Thursday at Wrigley Field, Ross said: “That’s not a good team that just took two out of three from us — or not our caliber team, I believe.” Shelton called Ross’ comment “ unfortunate.” “I texted Shelton last n
"I can’t wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day," the reality star wrote on her Instagram Story Saturday
The Browns quarterback also pushed an official during the loss to the Steelers, but the league didn't find it worth punishing.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers have talked all season about being resilient. There have been all of those injuries to their All-Stars, the loss of two starting pitchers with multiple Cy Young Awards and a late-season slide that knocked them out of first place. After all of that, they are back on top in the AL West, for the first time in September and with nine games left in the regular season., Seager got the Rangers started with his 32nd homer and rookie Evan Carter
The MMA community reacted to Mateusz Gamrot's unfortunate injury win over Rafael Fiziev in the UFC Fight Night 228 main event.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins scored the most points in a game by an NFL team since 1966, overwhelming the Denver Broncos 70-20 on Sunday behind rookie speedster De’Von Achane's 203 yards rushing and Tua Tagovailoa's no-look shovel-pass TD. The Dolphins set a franchise record for scoring and finished two points shy of the NFL’s regular-season record — set in 1966 when Washinton scored 72 points against the Giants. They are the fourth team in NFL history to score at least 70 point
It's rare for an NHL team to go from missing the postseason to winning it all, but the Golden Knights just showed it can be done.
Carrie Underwood returns to sing the theme song for the 11th year. Here's how much she gets paid.
For decades, the fictional spy James Bond helped boost sales of Aston Martin's beautifully designed sports cars and grand tourers. Now, the 110-year-old British marque has found a new star to attract customers: Fernando Alonso. The two-time world Formula One champion has racked up six podium finishes so far in 2023, putting Aston Martin in fourth place in the Constructor standings.
It seems Niall Horan is the new "prankster" on The Voice.
Williams roasted the reality star after she posted photos of herself in a bikini on the tennis court
Mike Trout's season ended Sunday because of a wrist injury that limited him to one game after July 3. The Los Angeles Angels moved the three-time AL MVP to the 60-day injured list because their series finale against the Minnesota Twins. Trout, a 32-year-old center fielder, fractured the hamate bone in his left wrist on July 3 while fouling a pitch off against San Diego's Nick Martinez, returned Aug. 22 and went 1 for 4 against Cincinnati. Trout said he felt pain when he fouled off pitches, and h
The NFL notebook for Week 3 takes a closer look at Justin Fields, Jerry Jones' stance on grass vs. turf, breakout rookie Puka Nacua and more.
After a week with seven games matching ranked opponents, the US LBM Coaches Poll unsurprisingly was shuffled this week with changes in the top five.
The Texas Rangers finished a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. What does the rest of the season look like for the Rangers and their rivals?