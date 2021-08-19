Angels vs. Tigers Highlights
Ohtani twirls gem and homers in Angels' 3-1 victory
There were a number of notable moments from Masai Ujiri's press conference on Wednesday. Here are the highlights.
Josh Bell hit a three-run homer off former teammate Brad Hand, and the Washington Nationals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-5 on Wednesday.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer intends to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
Schaub got emotional while describing the ordeal on his podcast.
As Summer League wrapped up in Las Vegas, the Raptors started to show their identity for the upcoming season.
Toronto president Masai Ujiri highlighted the impact on Pascal Siakam of playing in Tampa, as well as contracting COVID-19 and says that the Raptors star has resolved the tension with coach Nick Nurse that emerged last season.
For Kia Nurse, her 25th year has been one of many firsts, many changes, many successes, and many heartbreaks.
The Blue Jays are reportedly cutting ties with pitcher Rafael Dolis.
Morris used a mocking accent while saying that the Tigers should "be very very careful" when pitching to Ohtani.
Steve Cohen called out the Mets' offense for its struggles this season.
Paul Pogba became the first ever Manchester United player to record four assists in one Premier League game in the Red Devils 5-1 opening-day victory over Leeds. Can the star French midfielder maintain the hot start in a season which will determine his success in England?
The puck drops Friday on a women's world hockey championship 859 days after the last one.
The Seattle Kraken are complete. What will they look like when they hit the ice?
Were the sluggish Yankees always destined to overtake the surprising Red Sox?
Draymond Green and Kevin Durant cleared the air on Green's "Chips" show.
Deshaun Watson has spoken to the FBI over allegations stemming from the civil sexual misconduct litigation filed against him, according to the attorney for the Houston Texans QB.
The Bills are one of the best teams in football.
The New Orleans Saints won't offer refunds to ticketholders who refuse vaccinations or negative tests.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kyle Seager hit a two-run homer on the game’s third at-bat, Marco Gonzales pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Wednesday night. Gonzales (5-5) followed up a two-hitter against Texas on Aug. 12 by holding the Rangers to six hits and one walk, striking out three. Seager’s 421-foot drive midway up the first deck in right field was his club-leading 27th of the season and his 37th career homer against Texas, tying him for fourth
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hunter Dozier hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals earned their third straight win over Houston, beating the Astros 3-2 Wednesday night. Dozier homered off reliever Blake Taylor to help the Royals post their 31st come-from-behind victory of the season, fourth-most in the American League. The Royals go for a four-game series sweep over Houston on Thursday. The game ended when Andrew Benintendi threw out Chas McCormick trying t