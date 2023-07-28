Angels vs. Tigers Game 2 Recap

The Angels are all-in with Shohei Ohtani. They proved it by trading two of their best prospects to the White Sox for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez.
The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros cleared the benches in the fifth inning of the 13-5 Rangers victory
PERTH, Australia — After a wild night in Perth, the Canadian women's soccer team returned to its training base in Melbourne on Thursday to prepare for what is now a do-or-die match against Australia at the FIFA Women's World Cup. Hours after landing, seventh-ranked Canada found itself in a Group B logjam thanks to No. 40 Nigeria's 3-2 upset win over No. 10 Australia in the final game of the day. With one round of games remaining, it's all up for grabs in Group B. Olympic champion Canada could fi
Blue Jays reliever Jay Jackson is using off days to be with his son, who was born 15 weeks premature.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ hit St. Louis catcher Willson Contreras in the head with a long follow-through on a swing, then was soon hit himself by a pitch from Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. Mikolas and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol were ejected in the first-inning dustup between the longtime rivals. Contreras was cut badly and tumbled down. After a trainer applied a towel to his head, Contreras walked off the field. Andrew Knizner took over behind the plate, and Mikol
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Whit Merrifield and the Toronto Blue Jays took a page from “Ted Lasso.” The title character in the sports comedy-drama TV series told his soccer team to be goldfish because the creatures have short memories. After losing 8-7 in 10 innings a night earlier after a wild comeback by the Dodgers, the Blue Jays refocused and forgot about the sting of that defeat. Merrifield hit a three-run homer, Danny Jansen also went deep and Toronto won 8-1 on Wednesday in taking two of three fro
LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Outman's double in the 10th inning scored Chris Taylor with the winning run and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The Dodgers trailed 7-3 heading into the bottom of the ninth, but sent the game into extra innings with four runs in the ninth. Taylor tied it on a two-run single with the bases loaded when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. dove but had the liner deflect of his glove, allowing both runs to score. Mookie Betts
CLEVELAND (AP) — Amed Rosario was never viewed as Cleveland's long-term shortstop — more of a temporary fix. On Wednesday, he became a former one. Eager to give young infielders Tyler Freeman and Gabriel Arias more playing time, the Guardians traded Rosario to the Los Angeles Dodgers for pitcher Noah Syndergaard and nearly $1.9 million in a deal that addresses major needs for both contending clubs. Rosario came to Cleveland from the New York Mets in the blockbuster deal for Francisco Lindor a fe
The PGA Tour does not think the plan to roll back the golf ball is good for the game and has notified the USGA and R&A that it will not support the proposal they have in mind. The opposition to the “Modified Local Rule” came from PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan in a Wednesday evening memo to the players. The governing bodies had set a deadline of Aug. 15 to receive feedback on the proposal, which would give tours the option to require a golf ball that goes about 15 yards shorter for the biggest hitters.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wearing Oakland green and gold and Giants orange and black, thousands of fans from both sides of the bay stood together to protest the Athletics’ planned move to Las Vegas during San Francisco’s 2-1 victory Tuesday night. Thousands of fans from both sides of the bay stood together, wearing Oakland green and gold and Giants orange and black, during San Francisco's 2-1 victory Tuesday night to protest the Athletics' planned move to Las Vegas. Mike Yastrzemski hit a go-ahead do
Kharlan, a four-time Olympic medallist and world champion, won the individual sabre bout 15-7 and then refused to shake hands with her opponent, instead offering her sabre to tap blades. Smirnova remained on the piste for over half an hour after the incident, speaking with a number of officials before leaving. In fencing's rules, shaking an opponent's hand is mandatory and failure to do so results in a 'black card'.
The Bruins have a few paths to consider as they attempt to fill the void left by Patrice Bergeron's retirement.
DETROIT (AP) — Shohei Ohtani threw his first shutout in Major League Baseball in the first game of a doubleheader and hit two homers in the next, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers twice on Thursday to sweep a three-game series. Ohtani, though, gave the Angels a scare when he left the second game due to cramps that led to him grimacing after hitting his 38th homer in the fourth inning. “He’ll get some fluids in him and he’ll be fine,” manager Phil Nevin said. He pitched a one
This is quite the take from UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping when measuring up Tom Aspinall to Jon Jones.
Lando Norris’ response said it all. Asked whether he felt Spa should be guaranteed its spot on the F1 calendar given its questionable safety record, he looked at his interlocutor as if he had two heads. “Spa for me is incredible in qualifying and incredible in racing,” said the McLaren driver, firmly. “The circuit is one of the best of the season and if you asked any driver they would say it’s one that has to stay on.”
Erik ten Hag was "disappointed" by Manchester United's performance in their 3-1 defeat by Wrexham, despite naming a very youthful side for the pre-season friendly in California. United were 2-1 down at the break before Dan Gore was sent off early in the second half, the League Two side adding a third before the end. Ten Hag told MUTV he hoped his youngsters would learn from the display.
PERTH, Australia — Captain Christine Sinclair, the world's all-time leading scorer with 190 goals, did not make the starting lineup for Canada's game against Ireland at the FIFA Women's World Cup on Wednesday. But she did make a difference. Coach Bev Priestman unleashed the 40-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., at halftime at Perth Rectangular Stadium, along with fellow veterans Sophie Schmidt and Shelina Zadorsky. The game was tied 1-1 at the half despite the fact the Irish had dominated the first 45