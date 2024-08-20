Angels vs. Royals Highlights
Salvador Perez and the Royals defeat Jo Adell and the Angels, 5-3
On paper, the SEC has as many as seven teams with realistic playoff hopes. It's more likely the league will send four or five to the playoff, so who will be left out?
The White Sox are 38.5 games back from the last AL wild-card spot.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow is going back on the injured list with elbow tendinitis. He was previously on the IL this season with back tightness.
Could Drake Maye win the QB1 job by the start of the regular season?
Claypool is looking for his fifth team in three years.
Simmons is a two-time Pro Bowler and four-time second-team All-Pro.
Buehler struggled with control in a loss to the Brewers in his first game since mid-June.
Wood appeared in five NFL games.
There will be a new generation of veterans, a new generation of alphas to challenge them and a new generation of fresh blood behind them.
It's position preview week at Yahoo Fantasy and the pod and there may be no other position in fantasy that is more essential to one's success than getting it right at the running back position. Pinch hitting for Matt Harmon as the host, Scott Pianowski is joined by Dalton Del Don to break down every angle of the RB position in 2024. Pianowski and Del Don attempt to identify the potential league winners, sleepers and fades at the RB position this season.
After such a close game, Team USA's win over France opened the floodgates of praise.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the USWNT bringing home the Olympic gold medal after defeating Brazil. They also recap the men’s Olympic gold medal match, discuss Leagues Cup action, and go through recent MLS transfers.
Either Florida State or Clemson has won all but one ACC title since 2010. A rising Miami team and an improved NC State team are hoping to change that trend.
Team USA was perfect in the shootout, pushing longtime rival Hungary off the medal stand.
Who will be the Group of Five's representative in the first 12-team playoff?
It's a very special edition of the pod as Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski record from the Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Ohio. The pod is ON LOCATION at the Fantasy Football Expo, one of the biggest weekends of the year in the fantasy industry. For 'Mock Draft Monday' the two recap two very real drafts they participated in at the expo. Harmon and Pianowski share their biggest observations from their expert level 14-team snake and salary cap drafts.
Italy swept to its first Olympic gold in women's volleyball without losing a set in the elimination rounds.
This is encouraging, Commanders fans.
The U.S. has won every gold medal in men's basketball since 2008.
It is the men's volleyball team's sixth medal and first since claiming bronze at Rio 2016.