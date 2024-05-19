Angels vs. Rangers Highlights
Nathaniel Lowe and the Rangers defeat Jo Adell and the Angels, 3-2
Boxing hadn't had an undisputed heavyweight king since 2000.
Xander Schauffele held a one-shot lead entering play on Saturday at Valhalla.
This scandal refuses to end for MLB.
The Knicks haven't played a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden since 1995, when they lost to ... the Pacers.
Kansas City Chiefs players Wayna Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession, according to a Johnson County Sheriff.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Play resumed at Valhalla after about a 90 minute delay on Friday morning.
The NFL schedule release, much to the chagrin of Andy Behrens, has become a thing. But here on the Yahoo Fantasy pod, we take the schedule release and turn it into a goldmine of fantasy content and conversation. Now that we know the when, Dalton Del Don and Behrens identify when we will know the answers to the most important fantasy questions of the 2024 NFL season.
It has been a frustrating start for the Angels, and Washington was in no mood for mistakes.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman break down all the new Statcast hitting metrics released by MLB, the Phillies success that’s led to them to being the first team to 30 wins this season, the Angels continuing to be a disappointment and other news from around the league.
“Sunday Night Football” airs at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC every week of the NFL regular season.
Jayson Tatum and Al Horford came up big for the Celtics against a short-handed but scrappy opponent.
The Orioles, who have gone 105 straight series without being swept, are on pace to surpass the all-time record shortly after the All-Star break.
The Knicks are a win away from their first Eastern Conference finals appearance since 2000.
Ahead of opening night, Yahoo Sports makes its picks for the top awards, playoff seeding and champion.
The idea of an all-women sports bar began as wishful thinking, but now they are popping up all over the country.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Jake Fischer to recap the NBA Playoffs action from the weekend before talking with Krysten Peek about the 2024 NBA Draft.
The biggest question looming over the NBA draft combine this week: How will Bronny James do?
The champs are back.
Djokovic lost to World No. 29 Alejandro Tabilo at the Italian Open and said he feels like "a different player" two days after being hit with a water bottle.