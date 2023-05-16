Angels vs. Orioles Highlights
Ohtani K's 5 and collects 3 RBIs in Angels' 9-5 win
The Indiana State outfielder rightfully was No. 1 on ESPN SportsCenter's Top Ten for his bonkers base-running maneuver.
The Dodgers have made the playoffs 10 years in a row, and made a major statement beating the rival Padres five times in six games.
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner was to spend the night in the hospital after being struck in the head by a line drive in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. “He's under observation at a local hospital,” Colorado manager Bud Black said after the Phillies' 7-4 win. “He's undergoing a litany of exams and tests. We'll know more in the morning.” Nick Castellanos lined a 1-0 slider back to the mound at 92.7 mph. The ball went off the back right side of
An image of a white woman flipping Edmonton Oilers player Evander Kane the bird from behind the protective glass of a hockey rink went viral on May 7. It sparked the creation of a meme dubbed “Kane vs. Karen” by a social media user on Reddit. “Karen” has become a popular term used to identify white women who weaponize their whiteness to either shift attention away from their racist behaviour or insight racial violence.
Harper and Bird were both ejected from the game.
If Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe is let go after another premature playoff exit, who would be the best option to replace him?
Shohei Ohtani continues to do it all.
TORONTO (AP) — Danny Jansen hit a two-run single in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-5 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. With Toronto trailing 5-4, Vladimir Guerrero thought he tied the game to begin the ninth, pumping his fist as he watched his deep drive to right, but Guerrero was held to a single when the ball hit the wall. The Blue Jays loaded the bases with two outs before Jansen singled to left field off Raisel Iglesias (1-1), driving
Everything you need to know from the Maple Leafs end-of-season media availabilities.
The pair are vying for favouritism ahead of the US PGA Championship at Oak Hill.
Andrew Richardson – the British coach who steered Emma Raducanu to the US Open title – has revealed that he was let go via a brief phone call from Raducanu's agent a couple of weeks later.
DENVER (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper was ejected from Sunday's game against Colorado after charging at the Rockies’ dugout following the last out of the top of the seventh inning, setting off an altercation that cleared both teams’ benches and bullpens. Harper appeared to respond to Colorado reliever Jake Bird, who clapped a hand against his glove and said something toward the Philadelphia dugout. Harper was initially restrained by Rockies catcher Elias Díaz, then Phillies third
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don reveals his top waiver wire suggestions for the start of Week 7, headlined by another touted prospect getting the call-up.
The tragic death of 21-year-old Shalie Lipp hit UFC president Dana White hard when he learned that she'd been writing about him in her journal.
TORONTO — Kyle Dubas has made plenty of high-profile moves in his time with the Maple Leafs. From big-money signings to blockbuster trades to firing a Stanley Cup-winning coach, he's been at the centre of the action since being elevated to the general manager's role in Toronto five years ago. His next decision will have a major impact on both himself — and the direction of the organization. Dubas said Monday as the team reflected on its second-round playoff exit that he needs time to figure out
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The mother of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has died. Marianne Tombaugh died Saturday, according to Ellen Kershaw. The pitcher’s wife mentioned it during the dedication of a refurbished youth baseball field in Inglewood that his charity foundation supported. Her age and cause of death were not immediately available. Kershaw's parents divorced when he was 10 and he was raised by his mother in the Dallas suburbs. His father, Christopher Kershaw, died in 2013. “Clay
Michael Bisping doesn't want to hear anyone talking trash about Anthony Smith after UFC on ABC 4.
DENVER (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper was ejected for charging Colorado’s dugout, and Kyle Freeland dominated for six innings on his 30th birthday in the Rockies’ 4-0 win Sunday. Harper appeared to respond to Colorado reliever Jake Bird, who clapped a hand against his glove and said something in the direction of the Philadelphia dugout after the last out of the top of the seventh. Harper was initially restrained by Rockies catcher Elias Díaz, then Phillies third base coach Dusty
No one wants to see the Toronto Maple Leafs stick to the status quo after their playoff exit, but rash decisions could be as damaging as inaction.
NEW YORK (AP) — The pitch clock has sped up baseball as hoped — and it might be leading to more exciting endings, too. A quarter of the way through Major League Baseball's first season with the pitch timer, relief pitchers seem to be bearing the most stress from it, with save conversions dropping to 61.4% from 67.8% at a similar point last season. The save percentage is near the bottom range of the past decade, which averaged 65.1%, MLB said Monday. The high was 70% in 2015 and the low 61% in th