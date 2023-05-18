Angels vs. Orioles Highlights

"Do you really think you can walk around the gym wearing that?"
TORONTO — Right-handed reliever Thomas Hatch has been recalled by the Toronto Blue Jays. Hatch was brought up from triple-A Buffalo in time to be active for Toronto's Tuesday night game against the visiting New York Yankees. Righty Jay Jackson was optioned to Buffalo in a corresponding move. Hatch (0-1) has a 19.29 earned-run average over 4 2/3 innings pitched for the Blue Jays this season with four strikeouts. Jackson (0-0) had a 3.00 ERA over three innings pitched with Toronto this season. He
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge glanced to the side a number of times before hitting a home run Monday, drawing some suspicion from the Blue Jays.
The Wrexham FC co-owner told Palmer to "come back out like a gentleman" when his wife greets the team
The Mets are struggling. Will a new call-up help them get back on track?
TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge said he was trying to identify which of his Yankees teammates was yelling at plate umpire Clint Vondrak when he peeked into his own dugout before hitting a 462-foot home run in Toronto on Monday night. The Yankees slugger looked sideways for a moment before driving a 114.9 mph scorcher off right-hander Jay Jackson. “There was kind of a lot of chirping from our dugout, which I really didn’t like in the situation,” Judge said. New York led 6-0 at the time. Three pitches
If Toronto is going to make profound changes this offseason, they'll be doing so against the wishes of a team that wants to stay — and win — together.
Shannon Sharpe focused his ire at the people who have defended Ja Morant since the Memphis Grizzlies star's first gun incident in March.
Victor Wembanyama, the best NBA prospect since at least LeBron James, will likely play for the San Antonio Spurs. The team won the NBA’s closely-watched draft lottery tonight and will, unless something bizarre happens, draft the 7’3″ Frenchman next month. The news instantly vaults the lowly the San Antonio Spurs into playoff contention. It will […]
In Game 7, the Dallas Stars out-play the Seattle Kraken to advance to the Western Conference finals.
Brandon Belt didn't make the best first impression on Blue Jays fans with his slow start, but now he's starting to round into form.
It appears unlikely the Maple Leafs will run it back next season without making major changes to either the playing staff or management. Head coach Sheldon Keefe seems the most likely target to lose his job in the aftermath of Toronto's second-round loss to the Panthers, whether for organizational optics or because his tactics and style proved unsuccessful in the playoffs.
The 20-year-old Dane came through 6-2 4-6 6-2 against the defending champion in a rain-hit encounter
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith blames Deandre Ayton for Monty Williams being dismissed as the head coach of the Phoenix Suns.
Apple TV+Can Ted Lasso still be called Ted Lasso if Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) himself exits the Ted Lasso Universe? (Try to read that sentence five times fast—it’s a lot of Ted Lassos.)Star and Season 2 showrunner Sudeikis has been fairly clear about his desire to wrap up the hit Apple TV+ comedy as the third season comes to a close. He hasn’t just been talking about leaving—Sudeikis has said in interviews that Season 3 is “the end of this story that we wanted to tell.” Apple TV+ has yet to con
Rory McIlroy has received tips from Tiger Woods to fix the dreaded “two-way miss” that could wreck his US PGA Championship challenge, but the world No 3’s former coach has suggested it could take “a couple of months” to solve the driving issue.
Brooks Nader knows a thing or two about Sports Illustrated Swimsuit — this is her fifth year in the magazine. Brooks Nader is one of four cover stars of this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, on newsstands May 18. For her fifth appearance in the magazine, Nader wears a red Matthew Bruch swimsuit that would feel right at home on Baywatch.
An ejection for Yankees starter Domingo German headlined a tense matchup with the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain sits atop the NASCAR standings but has been involved in a series of incidents with other drivers this season.
Julie Rogers Pomilia, granddaughter of Western icons Roy Rogers and Dale Evans, has written a memoir titled "Your Heroes, My Grandparents: A Granddaughter's Love."