Angels vs. Nationals Highlights
Kevin Pillar and the Angels defeat Jacob Young and the Nationals, 6-4
After such a close game, Team USA's win over France opened the floodgates of praise.
Team USA was perfect in the shootout, pushing longtime rival Hungary off the medal stand.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by James Edwards III from The Athletic to recap Team USA beating France to win their 5th straight gold medal for men’s basketball before talking about the future of the team.
Naeher was the primary reason the USWNT accomplished something that no women’s soccer team ever had: It survived 330 minutes of knockout Olympic soccer without conceding a single goal.
The U.S. women's basketball team continues their quest for their eighth straight Olympic gold medal.
It is the men's volleyball team's sixth medal and first since claiming bronze at Rio 2016.
The teams will meet at the historic NASCAR track on Aug. 2, 2025.
France moved to the gold medal game via a tight 73-69 victory over Germany.
The Phillies hope to build some momentum after finishing the season 5-1 against the Dodgers. Meanwhile, the NL West leaders are in a tighter race than expected.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss the USWNT ahead of their gold medal game against Brazil. They then bring on Gotham FC players, and stars of reality docuseries Offseason FC, Midge Purce and Taylor Smith to discuss the show as well as preview the men’s gold medal game between Spain and France.
Team USA’s Tara Davis-Woodhall wins gold in the women’s long jump here at the 2024 Olympics on a jam-packed Thursday night of track and field.
Wilson is the youngest male ever to make the U.S. Olympic track & field team.
Schwarber took advantage of what the Dodgers say was "an egregious miscall."
The Browns will need Deshaun Watson to carry the load as RB Nick Chubb continues to rehab from injury. Amari Cooper will be his first target, barring a trade of him to San Francisco for Aiyuk.
We continue 'rankings week' on the pod by looking at what goes into making a good ranking for draft season. 4 for 4's John Paulsen joins Matt Harmon to discuss what goes into his draft rankings and what the common flaws are when people make them. The two then identify 6 position groups that are hard to rank and project this year and 6 players Paulsen is much higher on than consensus.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Ros Gold-Onwude to talk about the success of Team USA in men’s basketball, what it means for LeBron’s legacy, what to watch for when the WNBA returns after the Olympic break and who will make the women’s team in 2028?
“I don't want them to be better,” Emma Hayes said after the USWNT's 1-0 Olympic semifinal win over Germany. “Truthfully. I want them to suffer. And I thought we suffered a hell of a lot today. And — good.”
In a microcosm of what's to come, Williams was very much under the spotlight in the first episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks."
If you needed more proof of just how iconic Turkish pistol shooter Yusuf Dikeç has become during these 2024 Paris Olympics, look no further than Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.