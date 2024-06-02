Angels vs. Mariners Highlights
Julio Rodríguez and the Mariners defeat Willie Calhoun and the Angels, 9-0
All five of these hitters were drafted highly in fantasy baseball leagues. So far, they have not lived up to their ADPs — and that's an understatement. Scott Pianowski analyzes.
The Panthers will face either the Oilers or the Stars.
Birmingham-Southern keeps its baseball season alive with a 9–7 walk-off win over Randolph-Macon in the Division III College World Series.
Follow the action right here on Yahoo Sports with our live blog where we'll be sharing all of the latest results and highlights throughout the entire card.
Mallory Swanson and Tierna Davidson each netted a brace in the win.
Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior scored goals in the second half to give Real Madrid its 15th Champions League title with a 2–0 win over Borussia Dortmund.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Two runners have been called out for interference on an infield fly in the past week.
Skenes now has 30 strikeouts in 22 MLB innings.
Turnovers plagued Clark and the Fever again while the Sparks put on a clinic from beyond the 3-point arc.
Los Angeles Angels infielder Miguel Sano suffered a burn on his left knee after leaving a heating pad on too long, according to manager Ron Washington.
Can the Pacers avoid a sweep with their best player sidelined for a second consecutive game?
The Mavericks are now just one win away from their first NBA Finals trip since 2011.
Weather stoppages in Charlotte and Indianapolis spoiled Kyle Larson's ambitious Sunday plans.
Barcelona won the UEFA Women's Champions League by beating Lyon 2-0 in Saturday's final. It's their third title in four years.
Haliburton left Game 2 in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.
Soto is batting .315 with 14 home runs this season for the Yankees.
The Pacers are in big, big trouble.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Rangers not playing so hot this season, super prospect James Wood getting closer to the bigs, the controversial ending in the White Sox-Orioles game and Bryce Harper’s prom-posal help.
It’s early yet, but the first days of the Morris era have drawn positive reviews.