Angels vs. Mariners Highlights
Shohei Ohtani struck out eight and brought home the Angels' final run in their 4-3 win over the Mariners
Shohei Ohtani struck out eight and brought home the Angels' final run in their 4-3 win over the Mariners
TORONTO — Outfielder Jordan Luplow was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays from the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday and then optioned to Toronto's triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y. Left-handed pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu was transferred to the 60-day injured list from the 15-day IL as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery. Luplow, 29, played in 83 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season, batting .176 while connecting for 11 home runs. The five-foot-11, 195-pound outfielder signed with A
Manoah's next start against the Red Sox should be an absolute spectacle.
Watch the heartwarming moment Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani ran to greet Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki, bowing to his longtime hero.
Cardinals OF Tyler O'Neill was not in the lineup Wednesday after manager Oliver Marmol called out his baserunning effort Tuesday against the Braves.
San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado was ejected by plate umpire Ron Kulpa after being called out on strikes on a pitch clock violation to end the first inning of Tuesday's game against Arizona. Machado was adjusting his batting gloves and appeared to be calling time as the clock wound down to 8 seconds, by which time a batter must be facing the pitcher under new rules adopted for this season to speed the pace of play. Machado stood at the plate arguing with Kulpa as manager Bob Melvin came out.
"[Iowa] can have that spotlight. We'll go to the Obamas," Reese said during an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast
Harold Varner III has unleashed a remarkable attack against his fellow LIV players, saying “they’re full of s---; they’re growing their pockets, not growing the game”.
Players from Saudi-backed LIV Golf will be allowed to compete in this year's Masters, but an invite was not extended to CEO Greg Norman.
OTTAWA — Thinking it may have been a circus throw for show, some laughs were heard at TD Place when Niklas Edin tried a spin shot in the 10th end of Sweden's game against Norway on Wednesday. Gasps mixed with shrieks of incredulity rang out when he actually made it. Edin, the defending champion at the world men's curling playdowns, tied the game with an otherworldly shot that left the sport's most seasoned rock-throwers at a loss for words. "There's these moments in sports where sometimes the mo
The Canadian ice dancer took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos marking her childhood skating club's 50th anniversary.
Nurse speculated about his future with the Raptors organization in a seemingly random, unprompted rant with his team in the thick of the playoff hunt.
The first turn through the Blue Jays' rotation was a mixed bag, with Yusei Kikuchi ending up as one of the bright spots.
Seamus Power is now just the third person in history to hit back-to-back aces in the Masters Par 3 Contest.
More will be asked of Major League Baseball's batboys with the introduction of a pitch clock in order to shorten games.
The actor's son is an assistant coach for the 2023 NCAA Champions, the Connecticut Huskies
Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander have more than Cy Awards in common, the two right-handers are the highest-paid major league players this season.
The Iowa guard spoke with ESPN on Tuesday.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi is embracing life in Raleigh with the Hurricanes after a rough start to his NHL career with the Canadiens.
The David Beckham-owned franchise will offer him an equity stake in the club to join this summer
Italian security forces arrested four suspects on April 4 in connection with the April 2022 theft of a watch from Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc, they said in a statement.The Arma dei Carabinieri released this footage showing a car chase on the night of the robbery.According to the Carabinieri statement, Leclerc chased the suspects from “Forte dei Marmi to Viareggio.” Leclerc’s custom made Ferrari 488 Pista Spider can be seen in the footage.The special edition Richard Mille watch , worth approximately £266,000 ($320,000) was stolen from Leclerc’s wrist when he stopped to take photographs with fans, Sky Sports reported. Credit: Arma dei Carabinieri via Storyful