Angels vs. Mariners Highlights
Luis Castillo fanned eight across six innings and Julio Rodríguez hit an RBI double in the Mariners' 3-2 win over the Angels
Luis Castillo fanned eight across six innings and Julio Rodríguez hit an RBI double in the Mariners' 3-2 win over the Angels
The Blue Jays starting pitcher seemingly didn't take his second demotion of 2023 well and it's had ramifications for the player and team.
The Blue Jays are in desperate need of some power, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hasn't been providing it lately.
The Kansas City Royals are expected to be without two more players for the remainder of their season.
Though the Blue Jays' opening-day starter hasn't been totally ruled out, it's reportedly "highly unlikely" Manoah throws another pitch this season.
The multi-indicted ex-president tried to show off his jock side after a poll expressed doubts about him.
The current Maple Leafs team is best known for regular-season success and postseason disappointments. How does that affect public sentiment?
Dustin Johnson believes he should have been selected for Team USA for the Ryder Cup in Rome in two weeks’ time and contends he was rejected only because of his membership of the LIV Golf League.
The Chiefs quarterback had some editing to do after his tweet in the wake of the Jets quarterback going down.
Last year's fourth overall pick will be allowed to skirt a longstanding NHL-CHL agreement and report to Seattle's AHL affiliate if he's cut out of camp.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuña Jr. might have ruffled some feathers in Philadelphia this week when they flapped their arms during home run trots — a nod to giving the ball “wings” on the long balls — but not so much in the Phillies' clubhouse. The Phillies, after all, have spiked bats on home runs and make juggling motions with their hands — as if they have big, well, you know — on each big hit. Manager Rob Thomson is a bit old-school in his philosophy but he prefers that pla
As Novak Djokovic reclaimed his robes as the king of New York, it was jolting to recall how, a mere 12 months earlier, he had been barred even from entering the country. Just as in Australia, where he purged the horrors of last year’s deportation soap opera to seize his 10th title at Melbourne Park, he has proved that he is never more dangerous than when demonised. Lock him out, as two Grand Slam host nations have discovered, and he simply rebounds with twice the force.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Josh Donaldson homered for the first time with his new team and Freddy Peralta turned in another stellar outing as the Milwaukee Brewers downed the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Tuesday night. Milwaukee (81-63) is a season-high 18 games above .500 and reached the mark for the first time since it finished the 2021 season at 95-67. Donaldson hit a solo home run deep into the second deck in left with one out in the fourth off Edward Cabrera (6-7) to put the Brewers in front 2-1. It was Dona
Michael Bisping thinks Israel Adesanya's attitude contributed to his loss against Sean Strickland.
Aaron Rodgers' injury and the Jets' OT win over the Bills on Monday night had a ripple effect that extended to Milwaukee.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
SAN DIEGO — Beatriz Haddad Maia didn't have to wait long to exact revenge for her gruelling August loss to Leylah Fernandez at the National Bank Open in Montreal, but she did have to work hard to get it done. The seventh-seeded Brazilian bounced her Canadian counterpart 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 on Tuesday night in the second day of women's singles action at the Cymbiotika San Diego Open. Fernandez, of Laval, Quebec, had beaten Haddad Maia twice in three previous meetings, including a 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 win on A
If you're a Toronto Maple Leafs fan who is a strong believer in AI, you're in for a treat.
TORONTO (AP) — 6Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer left Tuesday night against the Blue Jays in the sixth inning because of a right triceps spasm. The 39-year-old Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star, allowed three hits, walked one and struck out two in 5 1/3 shutout innings. Manager Bruce Bochy and the trainer came to the mound in the sixth after Scherzer felt discomfort on his first pitch to Bo Bichette. Following a brief discussion, a frustrated-looking Sch
Ekeler's Edge is back in its regular season grind with Los Angeles RB Austin Ekeler joining Matt Harmon to recap a wild Week 1 in the NFL and look ahead to Week 2.
Coco Gauff has an impressive net worth at only 19 years old, and the tennis phenom will add $3 million to her fortune after winning the 2023 US Open.