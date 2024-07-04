Angels vs. A's Highlights

- Advertisement
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
The rest of the All-Star rosters, including pitchers, will be announced Sunday.
The July 4, 1923, heavyweight title fight between Jack Dempsey and Tommy Gibbons in Shelby, Montana, stands out as one of the most economically disastrous events in boxing history.
Iger and Bay will replace Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian as majority owner of the team, which is worth a reported $300 million.
Merih Demiral threw up a "wolf" salute that is commonly associated with a far-right Turkish nationalist group after scoring a goal on Tuesday in Germany.
In a viral social media post, the employee claimed that club president Jill Ellis perpetuated an abusive environment, which San Diego said was "categorically false."
On today's episode of Zero Blitz, Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab pitch which NFL teams have the best Mount Rushmores for every position group.
Jessica Campbell is the first woman to be hired as a full-time assistant coach in the league.
The newly-built CPKC Stadium, the first built specifically for a women's professional sports team, has a capacity of 11,500.
The 16-time Nathan's champ will be doing something different on the Fourth of July this year.
JJ Redick is a first time head coach, but he'll have plenty of experience backing him up.
Despite slugging 27 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani won't be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby.
There weren’t many clear snubs, but the top ones have one main thing in common: defense.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the fan vote portion, followed by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.
Pete Carroll was a Seattle legend, but a change was made.
Hocevar spun Burton with 58 scheduled laps to go in Sunday's race at Nashville.
Gipson, 33, is a free agent.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde recap the celebration at the University of Texas for their first official day in the SEC, Utah naming Morgan Scalley as their next coach, and a bizarre story surrounding Kyle Filipowski.
The Lions should be a good team, and that matters to the MVP race.
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson ushered in the NBA's 3-point era as the greatest shooting backcourt in basketball history.