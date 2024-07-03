Angels vs. A's Highlights
Nolan Schanuel and the Angels take on Lawrence Butler and the A's on July 2, 2024
There weren’t many clear snubs, but the top ones have one main thing in common: defense.
Reese tallied a career-high 19 rebounds and maintained her place as the WNBA's leading rebounder.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the fan vote portion, followed by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.
The 16-time Nathan's champ will be doing something different on the Fourth of July this year.
The Lions should be a good team, and that matters to the MVP race.
Hocevar spun Burton with 58 scheduled laps to go in Sunday's race at Nashville.
Gipson, 33, is a free agent.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde recap the celebration at the University of Texas for their first official day in the SEC, Utah naming Morgan Scalley as their next coach, and a bizarre story surrounding Kyle Filipowski.
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson ushered in the NBA's 3-point era as the greatest shooting backcourt in basketball history.
Dick Vitale underwent surgery to remove cancerous lymph nodes on Tuesday morning.
Oklahoma and Texas officially became members of the SEC on Monday.
Murray is expected to compete in the singles and doubles competitions at the Olympics.
"This referee was awful ... It's literally embarrassing."
Ollie Gordon was pulled over around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday while driving just south of Oklahoma City.
The Goodyear blimp confirmed that, no, it was not providing footage for Monday night's game.
The U.S. men's national team had to beat Uruguay to salvage its 2024 Copa América. Instead, it neither scored nor won.
Craig Monroe has been absent from the broadcast booth since June 9.
Forbes valued the franchise at $4.7 billion in 2023.
Jordan Shusterman and Jake Mintz go through all the series from the weekend, they discuss how Paul Skenes might be able to help with the Pirates’ offensive struggles, plus they give player of the week honors to Spencer Bivens and talk the new rules for the Home Run Derby.