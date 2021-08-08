Angels vs. Dodgers Highlights

The Canadian Press

TOKYO (AP) — By the time she reached the 65th and final lap of her eight-day Olympic odyssey, Sifan Hassan's neck had seized up and she couldn't turn her head. She could barely breathe and she couldn't feel her arms anymore. As she neared the end, she couldn't see properly and thought “why did they move the finish line?” Her legs knew right where it was. Deep into her sixth race across three distances that covered more than 24 kilometers on Tokyo's sweltering Olympic track, Hassan burst past wor