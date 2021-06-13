Angels vs. Diamondbacks Highlight
Jared Walsh powers Angels to 10-3 win
BOSTON (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit a pair of three-run homers over the Green Monster — two of Toronto’s eight longballs as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 18-4 on Sunday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Cavan Biggio, Rowdy Tellez and Marcus Semien also went deep for the Blue Jays, a day after they had five homers in a 7-2 victory. Guerrero leads the major leagues with 21 homers. The eight home runs were the most ever allowed in a game by the Red Sox. Bichette ha
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil kicked off a Copa America tournament that has been opposed by some members of its own team with a 3-0 win over Venezuela on Sunday. Marquinhos, Neymar and Gabriel Barbosa scored in the opener at Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, less than a day after several Venezuelan players tested positive for COVID-19. South American soccer's governing body, CONMEBOL, chose Brazil as host less than two weeks ago, despite its alarming COVID-19 figures, after Argentina and Colombia we
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Buehler pitched six scoreless innings of five-hit ball to remain unbeaten since 2019, and Mookie Betts homered and scored three runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers held off the Texas Rangers 5-3 on Sunday. Down 5-0, Texas scored three times in the ninth inning and had the bases loaded with no outs before the rally fizzled. Zach McKinstry had a two-run double while going 3 for 3 with a walk, and Gavin Lux added his own RBI double in the fifth victory in six games for the Dod
PHOENIX (AP) — Max Stassi hit a two-run homer in the first, Patrick Sandoval pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Angels won their sixth straight game by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-3 on Sunday. The Angels moved above .500 for the first time since May 1 at 33-32. The Diamondbacks have lost 10 straight games and 33 of 38, falling to a big-league worst 20-46 this season. Stassi crushed his two-run shot on a full count, with the ball traveling 440 feet as it eas
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chris Bassitt escaped a scary line drive to win his seventh straight decision, Matt Olson homered twice and the Oakland Athletics powered past the Kansas City Royals 6-3 Sunday. Olson hit solo shots in the third and fifth for his second two-homer game this season and 10th of his career. Matt Chapman also connected to back Bassitt (7-2). Elvis Andrus added an RBI double in the second and Mark Canha hit a run-scoring single two batters later against Kris Bubic (1-2). Bassitt
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Netherlands defender Daley Blind had to overcome a “mental hurdle” to play in Sunday’s European Championship match against Ukraine after watching television images of former teammate Christian Eriksen collapse a day earlier. Blind was clearly emotional when he was substituted in the second half of the Netherlands' 3-2 victory at the Johan Cruyff Arena. He was hugged by Netherlands coach Frank de Boer and other team staff before sitting down. Denmark’s team doctor said Eriksen’s
The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ Netherlands defender Daley Blind says he had to overcome a “mental hurdle” to play in the European Championship match against Ukraine after watching television images of former teammate Christian Eriksen collapse on Saturday. Denmark’s team doctor said Eriksen’s heart stopped and that “he was gone” before being resuscitated during the team’s match against Finland. Blind had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator fitted after being diagnosed wi
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 Game 4 victory on Sunday to tie their second-round playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets, who lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle. The Bucks erased a 2-0 deficit by winning two straight in Milwaukee. Game 5 is Tuesday night at Brooklyn. Brooklyn’s immediate concern is the health of its superstar trio. Irving got hurt midway through the second quarter and didn’t return. The Nets already are