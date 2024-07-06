Angels vs. Cubs Highlights
Tyler Anderson and the Angels defeat Nico Hoerner and the Cubs, 7-0
Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda joined a fantastic foursome by getting 12 hits in 12 straight at-bats.
After Joe Buck's return to a baseball broadcast booth was rained out in May, he and the St. Louis Cardinals are trying again on July 29.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss the United States Men’s National Team crashing out of the Copa America, Argentina advancing after an epic shootout with Ecuador and Spain knocking out Germany in the Euro’s.
It’s been quite the week for WNBA rookies. Two earned All-Star bids and one was named to her country’s Olympic roster.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Cubs possibly being in trouble this season, the problem with the Mariners' offense, James Wood making his debut, remembering Orlando Cepeda and Pirates super fan Saxboy joins the show.
Anderson is entering his fourth season with the Aggies.
Iger and Bay will replace Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian as majority owner of the team, which is worth a reported $300 million.
The Marlins are moving on from Tim Anderson.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the fan vote portion, followed by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.
In today's edition: USMNT crashes out, the dawn of a new college sports era, Noah Lyles seeks four golds, and more.
The Goodyear blimp confirmed that, no, it was not providing footage for Monday night's game.
Mexico scored just one goal in three Copa América games, and fell short of the quarterfinals after drawing Ecuador 0-0.
The co-main event for UFC 303 was changed four times, with Ige stepping up on a few hours' notice.
Temwa Chawinga scored her league-leading 11th goal of the season.
Jordan Shusterman is joined by guest host Rangers beat reporter Kennedi Landry as they try to figure out what’s gone wrong for the defending champs, as well as give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla and preview the weekend slate in baseball.
In today's edition: Grades for every NBA draft pick, the NL's crowded Wild Card race, Georgia stuns Portugal, and more.
In today's edition: MLB offenses are struggling (again), Knicks-Nets blockbuster, Division I's haves and have-nots, and more.
Natalie Darwitz, Krissy Wendell-Pohl, Colin Campbell, and David Poile will also be inducted.
In today's edition: Panthers hoist the Cup, Vols top Aggies, devastation for Athing Mu, the NBA's French revolution, and more.
Not too long ago, the Panthers were an overwhelming favorite to win it all.