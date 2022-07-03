Angels vs. Astros Highlights

Storyful

A man was killed after the jet-powered truck he was racing exploded during an event at an air show in Battle Creek, Michigan, on Saturday, July 2.Local police said the deceased, 40 year-old Chris Darnell, was driving a Shockwave Jet Truck at Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival. An investigation into the cause of the incident was being conducted by police, fire and federal aviation authorities, police said.Footage by Michael Mullet shows the truck racing two planes down the tarmac at the Battle Creek Executive Airport at Kellogg Field before it bursts into flames and rolls off onto an adjacent field.The large explosion seen in the video was part of a planned pyrotechnic aspect of the event, reports said. Credit: Michael Mullet via Storyful