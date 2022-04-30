Angelina Jolie Talks to Child Refugees, Support Staff in Lviv

Angelina Jolie, actor and Special Envoy for the UN Refugee Agency, was in the Ukrainian city of Lviv on April 30 to speak to refugees and workers who were supporting evacuees.

This footage was released by Governor of Lviv Region Maksym Kozytsky, who said Jolie visited a medical center where she spoke to children who were injured in a Russian strike on Kramatorsk train station as civilians were evacuating, a boarding school where she spoke to pupils, and Lviv’s main railway station where she spoke to medical and psychological staff who were supporting evacuees.

“This visit was a surprise for all of us,” Kozytsky wrote on Facebook. “Many people who saw Ms. Jolie in Lviv region could not believe that it was really her.”

Earlier on Saturday, Jolie was filmed entering a cafe in the city and signing autographs for fans and speaking to people outside Lviv station. Credit: Maksym Kozytsky via Storyful