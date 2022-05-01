Angelina Jolie Signs Autograph at Lviv Cafe on Ukraine Trip

Angelina Jolie, actor and Special Envoy for the UN Refugee Agency, visited the Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, April 30.

Footage by Maiia Agarkova shows Jolie entering a cafe in the city and signing a card for a fan.

Other footage filmed on Saturday showed Jolie meeting and talking to refugees outside Lviv train station.

Lviv has become a major evacuation hub for hundreds of thousands of people fleeing conflict across Ukraine. Credit: Maiia Agarkova via Storyful

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz Win Prizes as ‘The Good Boss’ and ‘The Kingdom’ Sweep Platino Awards

    Fernando León de Aranoa’s Oscar-shortlisted “The Good Boss” and Argentine Netflix series “The Kingdom” proved the main winners Sunday night at the 9th Platino Awards, which also prized Javier Bardem for his lead performance in Leon de Aranoa’s workplace comedy. Already scoring an Oscar nomination, Penelope Cruz won an Audience Award for Pedro Almodóvar’s “Parallel […]

  • Hollywood actress Jolie visits Lviv, trip interrupted by sirens

    LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie visited the Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, going to the station to meet people displaced by the war with Russia before later leaving after air-raid sirens sounded. Jolie, 46, is a special envoy for the United Nations refugee agency, which says more than 12.7 million people have fled their homes in the past two months, which represents around 30% of Ukraine's pre-war population. During the visit to the station, Jolie met volunteers working with the displaced, who told her that each of the psychiatrists on duty spoke to about 15 people a day.

  • TikTokers using a 'Gangnam Style' meme to share their traumatic experiences say the humor helps them cope

    TikTokers are sharing tragic stories about deaths of loved ones or difficult family situations in clips featuring a "Gangnam Style" remix.

  • Angelina Jolie Meets Evacuation Support Workers at Lviv Train Station

    Angelina Jolie, actor and Special Envoy for the UN Refugee Agency, was in the Ukrainian city of Lviv on April 30 to speak to refugees at the city’s main train station, as well as workers who were supporting evacuees.This footage was released by Ukrainian Railways, which said Jolie met doctors, psychologists and railway staff at Lviv station, which had become a major evacuation hub for hundreds of thousands of people fleeing conflict in other parts of the country.Earlier on Saturday, Jolie was filmed entering a cafe in the city and signing autographs for fans and speaking to people outside Lviv station. Credit: Ukrainian Railways via Storyful

  • At a garrison church in a western Ukrainian city, the martial mingles with the sacred

    Landmark church is a lodestar as Ukrainians mourn war dead and pray for living soldiers: 'Here, we are all together,' chaplain says.

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    Nancy Pelosi met with Ukraine's president, Naomi Judd dies, a tornado hits Kansas and more of the weekend's biggest news.

  • WTR Acura, Pfaff Porsche Take IMSA Wins at Laguna Seca

    The overall battle came down to just a few seconds.

  • Jamie Dornan Celebrates Milestone Birthday with Backyard Rodeo: 'This Is 40'

    To celebrate his milestone 40th birthday, Jamie Dornan rocked a stetson and rode a mechanical bull as his friends cheered him on

  • Trevor Noah jokes about Will Smith’s Oscars slap at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

    ‘It is risky making jokes these days,’ he began

  • These A-List Celebrities Identify as Pacific Islanders

    Pacific Islander actors and celebrities include big names like Keanu Reeves and Dwayne Johnson. Learn more about famous individuals of Hawaiian and Samoan descent.

  • Watch Carrie Underwood and Axl Rose Turn Stagecoach Into Paradise City With Two Guns N’ Roses Songs

    When Carrie Underwood’s band broke into the opening strains of “Sweet Child o’ Mine” at the Stagecoach Festival Saturday, it seemed like business as usual. The country superstar’s Guns N’ Roses fangirl-ism is well known, and she’s incorporated GNR numbers into her set on a regular basis before, even showing an aptitude for appropriating Axl […]

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Canada wins final round-robin games, will face Norway in mixed doubles playoffs

    GENEVA — Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won their final preliminary matches Thursday at the world mixed doubles curling championship to finish second in their group and set up a playoff showdown with Norway. Peterman and Gallant, who were already guaranteed a playoff berth heading into the final day of round-robin games, thumped Australia 10-2 and downed the United States 8-5 to finish second in Group B at 8-1. Scotland also won both of its matches Thursday to finish atop the group

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea