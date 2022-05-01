Angelina Jolie Signs Autograph at Lviv Cafe on Ukraine Trip
Angelina Jolie, actor and Special Envoy for the UN Refugee Agency, visited the Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, April 30.
Footage by Maiia Agarkova shows Jolie entering a cafe in the city and signing a card for a fan.
Other footage filmed on Saturday showed Jolie meeting and talking to refugees outside Lviv train station.
Lviv has become a major evacuation hub for hundreds of thousands of people fleeing conflict across Ukraine. Credit: Maiia Agarkova via Storyful