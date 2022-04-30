Angelina Jolie Meets Evacuation Support Workers at Lviv Train Station

Angelina Jolie, actor and Special Envoy for the UN Refugee Agency, was in the Ukrainian city of Lviv on April 30 to speak to refugees at the city’s main train station, as well as workers who were supporting evacuees.

This footage was released by Ukrainian Railways, which said Jolie met doctors, psychologists and railway staff at Lviv station, which had become a major evacuation hub for hundreds of thousands of people fleeing conflict in other parts of the country.

Earlier on Saturday, Jolie was filmed entering a cafe in the city and signing autographs for fans and speaking to people outside Lviv station. Credit: Ukrainian Railways via Storyful