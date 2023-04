Honoring the life of a friend and colleague is the goal of an upcoming race in Holiday. It's called Angela's Turtle Trot. It's a 10K, 5K and one-mile run that starts at Anclote Gulf Park. It takes place Saturday, April 22. The first race is at 10 a.m. Angela Fagan worked for Pasco County Parks and Recreation and was one of the millions of people who died from complications associated with COVID-19.