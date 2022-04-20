Anfield Crowd Sings for Ronaldo Following Death of His Newborn Son

Manchester United and Liverpool supporters united in a minute of applause in support of Cristiano Ronaldo and his family following the death of his newborn son during their Premier League match at Anfield on Tuesday, April 19.

Footage by @mrs1nil shows Liverpool fans singing their club’s anthem, ’You’ll Never Walk Alone’, in the seventh minute, in reference to Ronaldo’s shirt number at Man United.

Ronaldo, who was absent from Tuesday’s match, said on Instagram that the death of one of his newborn twins was “the greatest pain that any parents can feel.”

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick said the whole club was with Ronaldo and that he had to be with his family at this time. Credit: @mrs1nil via Storyful