Anfernee Simons with a last basket of the period vs the Phoenix Suns
Anfernee Simons (Portland Trail Blazers) with a last basket of the period vs the Phoenix Suns, 12/15/2024
Ja Morant missed eight games after a hard fall resulted in a hip injury.
Smith limped to the locker room after being replaced by Sam Howell.
Philadelphia has now equaled the Lions' record atop the NFC standings.
It was hard to find fantasy football points amongst the major stars at running back, but that wasn't the case as you went lower down the week's rankings. Tera Roberts breaks it down.
Already riddled with injuries, Detroit lost three more defenders in Sunday's loss to the Bills. At what point is too much, too much?
If the postseason started today, both the Seahawks and Packers would be in.
The Bears will now officially miss the playoffs for a fourth straight season.
Scott Pianowski examines the highs and lows from the opening round of the fantasy football playoffs.
Texans safety Calen Bullock injured DuBose with a helmet-to-helmet hit that drew a penalty for unnecessary roughness.
Dan Skipper made sure to report as eligible on his TD play.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have plenty at stake in one of the NFL's best matchups of Week 15, while the Detroit Lions are eyeing their 12 consecutive win.
Man United scored two goals in the final three minutes of regulation to take the lead and snap a two-game losing streak.
Bill Belichick had reportedly been thinking about joining the Jets before the UNC opportunity came up.
Hunter is the fifth non-QB to win the Heisman in the 2000s.
Devin Booker hit six 3s for the Suns, while three Jazz players made four from long range.
Arnold played in 10 of Oklahoma's 12 games this season.
Embiid has suffered orbital fractures on each side of his face during his career.
Aside from a couple of names at the top, the list of wide receivers having massive fantasy football seasons looks very different than previous years. Matt Harmon investigates.
Set your Week 15 fantasy football lineups with the guidance of these starts and sits from analyst Dalton Del Don.
The 30-year-old Williams recorded 65 saves for the Brewers over the past three seasons.