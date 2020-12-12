Anfernee Simons with an assist vs the Sacramento Kings
Anfernee Simons (Portland Trail Blazers) with an assist vs the Sacramento Kings, 12/11/2020
Anfernee Simons (Portland Trail Blazers) with an assist vs the Sacramento Kings, 12/11/2020
John Wall was back on the floor for the first time in nearly two years. DeMarcus Cousins played for the first time since the 2019 NBA Finals.
Gerrel Williams, coach of a 9-and-under team, twice struck a player in the helmet. The player's mother isn't pressing charges, but the local sheriff's office will.
It's been less than two months since the UFC lightweight champion announced his abrupt retirement.
The former Kentucky duo gave the Rockets a new look.
The 2020-21 NBA season is set to begin Dec. 22, just two months after the league crowned its champion in the Orlando bubble and a month after the draft and free agency were condensed into a single week.
Six returnees from last winter’s gold medal-winning squad will headline the roster.
Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is optimistic his team will be able play in Toronto next season, but adds there are currently too many variables to begin planning.
With key players missing on defense, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be in tough to keep up with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense.
Entering the first week of the fantasy football playoffs, make sure to check these rankings before setting your lineup.
Kyrie Irving doesn't seem bothered by his $25,000 fine.
Disney is brining back the Mighty Ducks in a new streaming series.
Ahead of his blockbuster world title defense against Kubrat Pulev December 12 on DAZN, Anthony Joshua predicts a knockout in Rounds 7 through 9 and discusses a fight with Tyson Fury in 2021.
A Wayne Gretzky rookie card sold to a buyer for $1.29 million, making it the first hockey card in history to fetch more than $1 million.
The walk-on made history after years on the scout team.
The Phillies introduce Dave Dombrowski to head baseball ops, plus David Dahl reportedly signs with the Rangers in this edition of FastCast
Dave Dombrowski wants to win again sooner rather than later.The longtime executive moved to Nashville, Tennessee, in September as a consultant for Music City Baseball but found out this week that expansion won't be entertained for more than a year at least. So he finalized a deal Friday to become the Philadelphia Phillies’ president of baseball operations, convinced the team is not far from its first World Series title since 2008.“I consider a retool, not a rebuild for sure,” Dombrowski said. “There’s too many good players on the club.”He views the Phillies as “sort of a sleeping giant because they’ve got a big market. And they’ve got a good, solid owner that wants to spend money to win.”“It’s the passionate East Coast baseball city, right? Quick to boo if things don’t work, but great to cheer,” he said. “So there’s a lot of upside potential. But then I will also say that over the last handful, half a dozen years, whatever it is, you sort of scratch your head and say, ‘Gee, I wonder why they’re not winning?’”He cited right fielder Bryce Harper, starting pitchers Aaron Nola, Zach Wheeler and Zach Eflin, manager Joe Girardi and managing partner John Middleton as cause of hope.“I know John wants to win. We have flexibility of finances,” Dombrowski said. “But when I say that, I don’t think it’s unlimited amount of funds. You always realize there’s some type of budget attached to that. We will work within that. But we’re also more, we want to win this year.”Recognizable for his silver hair and ever-present smile, Dombrowski led teams to division titles in seven of his last nine seasons. He became Boston’s president of baseball operations in August 2015 and celebrated in 2018 when the Red Sox set a club record with 108 wins and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series for their fourth title in 15 seasons.He was fired in September 2019 with a 76-67 record. His salary ran through October 2020, and he spurned interviews with several clubs that reached out this fall.Phillies president Andy MacPhail called again Saturday, and Dombrowski said he was told of the nebulous expansion timetable by MLB on Monday and Tuesday.Dombrowski spoke with Middleton for an hour on Tuesday, then again on Wednesday.“It was John reaching out and really trying to make me part of the Phillies organization,” Dombrowski said. “I feel very comfortable with him. I’ve known him throughout the years. He has a great reputation. I think he’s a great owner. Wants to win."Now 64, Dombrowski started work in 1977 on his thesis at Western Michigan’s Lee Honors College: “The General Manager, ‘The Man in the Middle.'” He took a job with the Chicago White Sox the following year, joined Montreal as director of player development for the 1987 season and became the Expos’ GM in July 1988. He moved on to the expansion Marlins as GM in September 1991 and switch to Detroit’s president in November 2002. When he was fired by the Tigers, he was hired by the Red Sox just two weeks later.Philadelphia finished third in the NL East at 28-32 in the pandemic-shortened season, losing seven of its last eight and winding up one game back for the NL’s second wild card. The Phillies missed the post-season for the ninth consecutive year, and Matt Klentak was reassigned after five seasons as general manager.In an industry crushed by the pandemic, Philadelphia had the 12th-highest payroll at a prorated $64.5 million as of Aug. 1. A person familiar with the Phillies’ finances told The Associated Press the team lost $145 million during the shortened season played without fans.“I wouldn’t expect it to be at that same amount just last year,” Dombrowski said of the payroll. “There’s flexibility to do things. But I think we’ll look at each and every move in an intelligent fashion.“I don’t look at this as a situation where we’re one player away from winning,” he added. “I think we need to do a few things with this team. And I really don’t want to be sacrificing people that might be part of our future success for short-term gains if it’s not the difference maker."Dombrowski probably will hire a GM underneath him but won’t commit 100%. Klentak will have some yet-to-be-defined role, and Dombrowski plans to consult with senior adviser Pat Gillick, who engineered the team’s last title as GM from 2006-09. Dombrowski views Girardi as “a championship type of manager, and that’s what you look to have in every position. So we’re fortunate.”He would like to bring back catcher JT Realmuto, who is a free agent, but isn’t sure where negotiations will lead.Dombrowski’s team-building philosophy tends more toward traditional than avant-garde, though he has accepted some of the recent changes.“I’m a little old fashioned," he said. "I still like our starters to give us six-to-seven innings,” though he does believe in pitch limits. He is against trends toward pull hitting, values offence from his middle infielders and centre fielders more than he used to, and is convinced bullpen depth is more important than ever, though he believes in a specified closer.Dombrowski was infected with the novel coronavirus about a month ago — “It was not an easy couple of weeks” — and does not plan on going to the office in the near-term because no one is.“I guess right now it’s a Zoom world,” he said.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/Jake_SeinerRonald Blum, The Associated Press
The NFL's all-time sacks leader said he didn't think he could have shown restraint if it was his kid.
Hockey Canada chose 25 players Friday to represent the host country at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. Three goalies, eight defencemen and 14 forwards were picked from a selection-camp roster of 46 for the tournament Dec. 25 to Jan. 5 at Rogers Place. Six are veterans of the 2020 Canadian team that won gold in Ostrava, Czech Republic: forwards Quinton Byfield, Dylan Cozens, Connor McMichael, Dawson Mercer and defencemen Bowen Byram and Jamie Drysdale. Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach is Canada's lone NHL player. Nine play in the Western Hockey League, eight in the Ontario Hockey League, four in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and three skate for NCAA Division 1 schools. The New York Rangers didn't release Alexis Lafreniere, the first overall pick in this year's NHL draft, to the Canadian team. Choosing this year's Canadian team was difficult for staff and harsh for the players because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All players isolated in their hotel rooms for 14 days midway through selection camp because two tested positive for the virus. Exhibition games against university teams were cancelled. Five players were released for health reasons before selection camp resumed Tuesday in Red Deer, Alta. Another 16 were cut over the span of two intrasquad games before Friday's roster reveal. Less scouting data on players was available because the WHL and OHL have yet to play a game this season. Pandemic interruptions have plagued the QMJHL. There wasn't an annual Canada-Russia Series in which each of those leagues play two games against a Russian side. Summer camp was virtual because of the pandemic. "I think everybody understands this was not a normal year in terms of evaluating the players to put this team together under some difficult circumstances," said Moose Jaw Warriors general manager Allan Millar, who is member of the Canadian team's managerial staff. "We're real excited we've got to this point and down to our 25-man roster and that we have our team. "This group of players gives our coaching staff a lot of balance. I think it gives our coaching staff a lot of flexibility in terms of how they want to utilize the roster. I think this is a fast, skilled, very deep group. "Our expectations are going into Edmonton and defending our gold medal." Dylan Garand, Taylor Gauthier and Devon Levi will compete to be Canada's starting goalie in the tournament. Canada is scheduled to play pre-tournament games Dec. 21 and Dec. 23 against Sweden and Russia, respectively. Dylan Holloway, Peyton Krebs, Alex Newhook, Jakob Pelletier, Cole Perfetti, Jack Quinn, Ryan Suzuki, Philip Tomasino and Connor Zary round out the forwards. All 14 forwards are first-round draft picks of NHL teams. Holloway of Bragg Creek, Alta., was a first-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers in this year's draft. He looks forward to playing for his country at what could be his future home NHL rink. "Just to think in the future I could be possibly playing there is really awesome," Holloway said. "I'm going to be able to be in the Oilers' dressing room and playing in Rogers is a pretty special feeling so I'm pretty excited for that." Justin Barron, Kaiden Guhle, Thomas Harley, Kaedan Korczak, Braden Schneider and Jordan Spencer join Byram and Drysdale on the blue-line. Guhle of nearby Sherwood Park, Alta., made the team as an 18-year-old. "No fans is the only downside, but it's going to be very exciting," Guhle said. "It's a dream come true. It's tough to make this team as an 18-year-old." Hockey Canada staff allowed Holloway and Guhle's mothers to tell them via a video call that they'd made the team. "She was cheering and congratulating me and she didn't tell me what she was congratulating me for, so I had to ask her," Guhle said. The Canadian team and nine other countries are scheduled to enter Edmonton's "bubble" on Sunday. Five days of quarantine and daily tests await them before they can get on the ice. "When we get to Edmonton, we're going into quarantine again, so the next three days will give us time to have good times together, share some laughs and be more in a team environment than 46 fighting each other to make the team," Canadian head coach Andre Tourigny said. "We hope in the next three days we can build some chemistry and as well have three good practices." The coach observed his players lacked stamina in Wednesday's intrasquad game, which wasn't surprising after two weeks off the ice. With another five days of isolating ahead of them, there's little time for Canada's team to increase on-ice fitness. "We need to have a good balance between pushing and resting," Tourigny said. "We can push, but we cannot push to the point of breaking. "If we go too fast, we'll get injuries. We need to be smart with it." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2020. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version identified the tournament's location as Rexall Place.
Postponements and cancellations continue to pile up in college football.
Yeah, that's not how that works.