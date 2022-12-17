Anfernee Simons with a 2-pointer vs the Dallas Mavericks

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Wade Redden was a mainstay on the Ottawa Senators blue line for 11 years and for his efforts the fan favourite is the first player to be inducted into the team's Ring of Honour. Redden first arrived in Ottawa as a 19-year-old looking to fulfil a childhood dream of playing in the NHL and left behind a legacy both on and off the ice. Fans welcomed Redden home with a rousing standing ovation in a pre-game ceremony Monday. “It’s a really, really special feeling to be recognized,” said Redde