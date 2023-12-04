Andy Reid: 'We've got to be able to start faster on both sides of ball'
After a loss Sunday in Green Bay, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the team needs to starter faster on both side of the ball to turn things around.
Christian McCaffrey couldn't sell it.
The Chargers were bad in Sunday's 6-0 victory, but at least they could point across the field and say, "we're not those guys."
Taylor Swift has been called a good luck charm for Travis Kelce and the Chiefs. But her NFL attendance Sunday wasn't enough for Kansas City.
Morikawa's third-round score at the fourth hole was changed to a triple-bogey 7.
Michigan and Washington are locks for the College Football Playoff. That leaves three teams — Texas, Alabama and Florida State — vying for two spots.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals' 24-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers was delayed twice Sunday because of inclement weather. Halftime at Acrisure Stadium was extended by more than 30 minutes after an initial round of heavy wind and rain swept through Pittsburgh. The second delay lasted nearly an hour and came with the Cardinals up 17-3 midway through the third quarter. Pittsburgh treated the breaks as extended halftimes, with players trying to keep warm while the coaches tried to come
Michael OwensCleveland Browns’ tight end David Njoku suffered burns to 17 percent of his body from a home fire pit accident back in September. Njoku and his doctor, Dr. Joseph Khouri, talked about the NFL star’s second-degree burns on Friday in a video posted to social media, saying that the doctor’s recommendation was for Njoku not to play. But Njoku has not missed a game all season, and even played two days after the accident making six catches for 46 yards against the Baltimore Ravens. On Sun
The CFP decision to take one-loss Alabama over unbeaten FSU wasn’t just imperfect. It stinks and is downright shady, dripping with SEC favoritism.
The NFL safety wrote "Yikes" alongside a photograph of a reporter's wife in a since-deleted post
The duo previously grabbed dinner in New York City in November
Michigan clinched a College Football Playoff berth with a defeat of Iowa in the Big Ten title game. It also earned Jim Harbaugh a $1.5 million bonus.
Stiff competition and questionable officiating led to some unexpected reactions.
Two-time AL MVP will likely command a record-breaking contract in MLB free agency. Here's who's reportedly in the running, plus a wild card choice.
The gymnast has shown support for the Packers safety throughout the season, including on Thanksgiving Day
Safety Jamal Adams of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks committed a very personal foul Friday on social media. Adams was apparently miffed by a tweet from Connor Hughes, an SNYtv journalist. Hughes posted a video Thursday of Adams getting beat by Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson for a game-winning touchdown. Hughes captioned the play, “Yikes.” …
Trey McBride wouldn't be denied his touchdown for long, though.
The couple shared the news in an Instagram post on Sunday
Ultimately, the committee cited the criteria that allows it to factor in injuries when deciding the playoff field.
HoopsHype presents the 13 NBA players who are most overperforming preseason expectations in 2023-24 so far.
Adam Driver has been facing the wrath of Star Wars fans for the actions of his on-screen character Kylo Ren. During an appearance on Max’s Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace?, Driver opened up about fans reminding him “every day” that his supervillain character was the one that killed Harrison Ford’s Han Solo in Star Wars: …