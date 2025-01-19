Andy Reid on divisional win vs. Texans: 'It was all good'
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is at the podium to discuss his team's win over the Houston Texans in the divisional playoffs.
Kansas City has proven all season it can win close games and ugly games. Saturday's divisional playoff victory over Houston was no exception.
Clark, a lifelong Chiefs fan, is also a noted fan of Swift's music and attended the game after being personally invited by the singer.
The Texans had a pretty eventful start to Saturday's game.
Patrick Mahomes drew a couple of controversial calls against Houston.
