Andy Reid discusses starting Carson Wentz vs. Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid discusses starting quarterback Carson Wentz vs. Denver Broncos.
Mahomes limped off the field and was replaced by Wentz in the fourth quarter.
Despite sustaining a high ankle sprain, there's still a chance Patrick Mahomes could practice this week.
Oregon and Texas are now the co-favorites for the title, while Boise State, Arizona State and Clemson are the long shots.
This Chiefs' streak in close games is unbelievable. The Chiefs extended their NFL record by winning their 15th straight one-score game.
“My heart is broken for the loss of a lot of innocent lives."
Alexander tore the PCL in his right knee during Week 8. The Packers hope he could return if they make it to the Super Bowl.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz and Adam Breneman break down Penn State's 31-14 victory vs. Boise State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.
Tampa Bay's blockers didn't get cars or swords, but don't need to pay insurance and taxes for cookies.
Penn State is a win away from the national title game.
Denver was a first down away from being able to play for a tie and a playoff berth.
On this week's episode of The Big Number, Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine dig deep into a stellar rookie season for Memphis Grizzlies big man Zach Edey. They help paint the picture of why Edey leads the discussion for Rookie of the Year in the NBA.
A heated exchange between Thompson and Heat guard Tyler Herro on Sunday sparked a fight that led to six people getting ejected.
The Broncos needed a win on Saturday night to clinch a playoff berth in Week 17.
Minnesota should scare every NFC Super Bowl contender. The Vikings have their “freaking” quarterback, and he’s showing no signs of stopping this season’s improbable run of answers anytime soon.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to all of the craziness from the aftermath of the Pop Tarts Bowl. Specifically, they cover Miami quarterback Cam Ward's decision to sit the second half after breaking the all time touchdown record. They also joke about the ACC's extreme failures in bowl games this year.
Texas is the favorite to win the College Football Playoff.
Gunner Stockton will make his first start for the Bulldogs.
The six plaintiffs allege that Hamilton promised each of them $250,000 in NIL payments from the coach’s “business partners.”
Beck underwent surgery to repair the UCL in his right elbow this week after injuring it during the SEC title game.
Las Vegas and New York could use a new QB, and both Cam Ward (Miami) and Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) are expected to go early in the draft. Now it's unclear if either will be around by the time those teams pick.