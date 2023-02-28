Andy Pages' RBI single
Andy Pages plates a run on a single to left field, cutting the Dodgers' deficit to 4-1 in the bottom of the 8th inning
A high school cheerleader from Nebraska has inspired people everywhere by competing solo in a state competition after her three teammates quit just days before the championships. Source: KLKNTV - Lincoln Channel 8 | Nebraska Now
The Maple Leafs are sending promising defenceman Rasmus Sandin to the Washington Capitals.
Donovan Mitchell was also tested shortly after his 71-point performance.
There was no umpire behind the plate calling balls and strikes, or even one of those so-called robo umps that could become part of the game in the future, when the Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates kept playing Tuesday. Umpires left the field after Baltimore's Josh Lester grounded out to end the top of the ninth inning with the Orioles trailing 7-4, officially ending the spring training contest.
Hannah and Heart Lising, twin sisters from the Philippines who've led Sun Valley Poly to a City Section Division I title, share a special bond.
Former GMs weigh in on Dolphins’ looming Tua decision
As the Canucks try to retool around their young core, the front office is reportedly considering trading forward J.T. Miller ahead of Friday's deadline.
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made a surprise return on Monday night (February 27), helping Lita and Becky Lynch win the Women's Tag Team Championship.
Carolina is buying low on an underachieving young scorer, Toronto is making wholesale changes to prepare for the playoffs and two perennial contenders are looking toward the future. In a flurry of moves Tuesday with three sleeps left before the NHL trade deadline, the Hurricanes got Jesse Puljujarvi from the Edmonton Oilers, who were also active in adding Mattias Ekholm from Nashville, and the Maple Leafs completed three separate deals with an eye on navigating a difficult road through the Easte
Qualifying in the CONCACAF region for the 2026 World Cup will kick off in March 2024 with co-hosts Canada, the U.S. and Mexico watching from the sidelines. FIFA confirmed earlier this month that the three co-hosts will qualify automatically for the expanded 48-team field at the men's soccer showcase. On Tuesday, CONCACAF laid out the qualifying road map covering its remaining 32 FIFA-affiliated member associations. CONCACAF, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean, actually has
Deontay Wilder was among those to question the performance of Hector Afu
All the attention is on the NHL trade deadline, but there was plenty of juicy action on the ice over the past week.
The 55th annual event will be held April 10-16 at Harbour Town Golf Links.
Lux was set to be LA's everyday shortstop in 2023 after the Dodgers let Trea Turner go as a free agent in the offseason.
EDMONTON — There’s a small section of the West Edmonton Mall reserved for luxury, high-end retailers, where you can look at Rolex watches, Tiffany jewelry or Louis Vuitton bags. Imagine walking through there with a credit card in your wallet that’s so maxed out, it will get declined if you tried to buy a pack of gum. That’s how Oilers president and general manager Ken Holland has got to be feeling approaching the NHL's trade deadline. The Oilers are so stretched when it comes to the salary cap,
The bad blood dates back to an Aug. 21 game when C.B. Bucknor, an MLB umpire since 1996, ejected Oliver Marmol for arguing a strike call.
TORONTO — James Click was named the vice-president of baseball strategy for the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. The 45-year-old Click joins the club after three seasons as general manager of the Houston Astros, where he led the team to a World Series in 2022. A statement from the Blue Jays said that Click will work closely with Toronto general manager Ross Atkins. Click will also work with department heads on strategic planning, decision making, and evaluation. Click will work across both professio
ACAPULCO, Mexico — Denis Shapovalov has advanced to the second round of the Mexican Open, but it looked early on that he might be bidding "Adios" to the fans watching the men's singles match inside the Arena GNP Seguros. The native of Richmond Hill, Ont., ranked 30th heading into the ATP Tour 500 series event, defeated Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-7, 6-0, 7-5 in a hard-court match that lasted two hours, 13 minutes. Shapovalov was cruising along in the first set and was up 5-3 before the match was
Charles Howell III and the Crushers won the individual and team titles at the first event of the season in Mayakoba
Two pit crew members of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota have been suspended for the next two NASCAR Cup Series races, the sanctioning body announced Tuesday. Tire changer Danny Olszowy and jackman Kellen Mills will be sidelined for the upcoming events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway as a penalty for […]