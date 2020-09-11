Andy Cohen screams at 'RHONY' cast to 'shut up' during wild reunion

During part one of the 'Real Housewives of New York City' reunion Thursday night, the housewives dragged Ramona Singer for her lack of responsibility during quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

In June, Dorinda Medley roasted Ramona for attending a party in the Hamptons hosted by Donald Trump Jr., because it was later revealed that Trump Jr.'s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle had tested positive for COVID-19 following the party. However, Ramona claimed she was fine because, one month before the party, she tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, but by the time she attended the party, Ramona claimed she was "healthy" and no longer in danger to herself or others.

As the ladies, and viewers on twitter, continued to shame Ramona, things got so heated, even host Andy Cohen got irritated and, in order to ring the ladies in, had to scream at the top of his lungs: "Stop. Shut up!"