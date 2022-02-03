Andy 6:00pm hit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots, David Pastrnak had two assists and the Boston Bruins stretched their winning streak over the Arizona Coyotes to 17 straight games with a 2-1 win Friday night. Erik Haula and Charlie McAvoy each had goals to help Boston bounce back from blowing a two-goal lead in a loss to Colorado. Nick Schmaltz scored and Scott Wedgewood had 36 saves for the Coyotes, who haven't beaten Boston since 2010 in the Czech Republic. Arizona has lost four straight.
After a big performance of his own in Toronto's win over Atlanta on Monday, Pascal Siakam praised Gary Trent Jr.'s play of late — specifically his ability to knock down extremely difficult shots. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers with a knee injury. Higbee, who was third on the Rams in receiving in the regular season and playoffs, had two receptions for 18 yards before suffering the injury during the first quarter. Running back Cam Akers (shoulder) and wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee) were both injured in the second quarter but returned after halftime. Akers
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and 13 rebounds and made numerous big plays in the fourth quarter to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the New York Knicks 123-108 on Friday night. Antetokounmpo also had five assists a night after getting named an All-Star starter for a sixth consecutive season, tying the franchise record for selections. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar earned six of his 19 All-Star Game selections with the Bucks. The Bucks never trailed as they won for the fourth time in fiv
Siakam's own not-for-profit, The PS43 Foundation, announced on Wednesday that it has partnered up with The Kickback Foundation.
Canada's Reece Howden knows that there will be a lot of pressure on him at the Beijing Olympics as ski cross's reigning Crystal Globe winner. But he also knows that he's far from Canada's only medal hope in the sport this year. Howden earned the Crystal Globe as the overall World Cup men's ski cross champion in 2020-21 after winning four races and making it to the podium two other times. The product of Cultus Lake, B.C., said he has to focus on the one thing he can control: his skiing. "I know t
CHICAGO (AP) — Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau likes his goaltender tandem of Thatcher Demko and Jaroslav Halak. It was Halak's turn on Monday night. Halak made 20 saves and Brock Boeser scored, leading Vancouver to a 3-1 victory over the listless Chicago Blackhawks. “When you've got goaltending you're in every game,” Boudreau said, “and we've been blessed with that.” The 36-year-old Halak picked up his second victory of the season in his first game since Dec. 30. He was reinstated from C
BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into
John Herdman said all the right things Sunday after Canada dispatched the United States at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field to move closer to qualifying for 2022 World Cup. He warned against looking too far ahead, preferring instead to focus on Wednesday's game in El Salvador. He talked about the commitment and skill of his players. He even playfully put his fingers in his ears when a reporter suggested qualification was essentially a fait accompli. "Until those points are in the bag … and I'm not e
The National Hockey League and its players' association announced new changes to its COVID-19 protocol, including a removal of daily tests for the fully vaccinated. The league says the new rules will come into effect for each team immediately following that club's last game before the All-Star break. It adds that the new regulations are in place alongside local, state, provincial and federal health laws. The new protocols also include updated recommendations for masks, the removal of the require
BEIJING (AP) — The first so-called modern Olympics took place in 1896 in Athens. But the inaugural Winter Olympics were not held until 1924 in Chamonix, France. Calvin Coolidge was the American president at the time, and Vladimir Lenin died that year in the newly established Soviet Union. A new car in the United States cost as little as $300. From 1924 through 1992, the Winter and Summer Olympics were the same year. In '92 the Winter Games were celebrated in Albertville, France, followed by the
Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin was paying attention when gymnastics superstar Simone Biles opened up about being burdened by “the weight of the world” and sat out a string of finals at the Tokyo Olympics six months ago. Shiffrin was listening, too, when swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel revealed, after finishing first in five races at the Summer Games, how “terrifying” it was to confront “so much pressure in one moment; your whole life boils down to a moment.” Observed Shiffrin: “He wo
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Left tackle Trent Williams is active for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game Sunday, while safety Taylor Rapp is inactive for the Los Angeles Rams. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth and receiver Van Jefferson are active for the Rams. Whitworth's backup, Joseph Noteboom, is inactive with a pectoral injury. The 33-year-old Williams sprained his ankle last week, but vowed to play despite missing practice all week. The 12th-year pro has never played in a conferen
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 18 points, including the tiebreaking layup with 54 seconds remaining, and the Orlando Magic overcame Luka Doncic’s seventh triple-double of the season to beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-108 on Sunday night. Chuma Okeke scored 19 points and helped Orlando win consecutive games for just the second time all season. Doncic finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for the Mavericks for his 43rd triple-double of his career, tying Fat Lever for 10th pla
Chloe Kim, prodigy, is no more. The same goes for Chloe Kim, political symbol. And that's a good thing for snowboarding in general and the sport's current standard-bearer more specifically. Eight years ago, she was the halfpipe's Next Big Thing. Four years ago, the California-born daughter of South Korean immigrants arrived in Pyeonchang carrying the weight of massive expectations of not one country but two on her teenage shoulders. She delivered with a golden run. Looking back, she wonders at w
Toronto FC has confirmed the acquisition of Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo from Mexico's Tigres UANL as a designated player through 2024, with Venezuelan international winger Yeferson Soteldo going the other way. While the MLS club called them two separate transactions, they are intertwined. Soteldo's departure provides the designated player opening Salcedo needed. The 28-year-old Salcedo, who started his pro career in MLS with Real Salt Lake, has also played in Italy and Germany.
BEIJING — Welcome to the Beijing Winter Olympics, where COVID-19 tests are conducted from a gloved arm's length away. With the Games opening Friday amid the latest crush of COVID-19's Omicron variant, health and safety measures are the top priority in Beijing. All participants, from athletes and coaches to journalists and Olympic staff members are tested daily for the virus. At one media hotel, journalists are tested at a small portable that resembles a streetside hot dog stand a short walk outs
TAMPA, Fla (AP) — Victor Hedman scored from the left circle with 2:15 left in overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Tuesday night. Hedman's goal came 39 seconds after Tampa Bay defenseman Ryan McDonagh was called for tripping, but the Sharks' power play was negated when Timo Meier was sent off for embellishment. Anthony Cirelli and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves. The Sharks got goals from Rudolfs Balcers and Logan
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 28 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. “It wasn't too fun losing those games,” Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois said. “For us to come in here against a good team and play the right way, I think it could really be a good thing for us.” Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since D