Andreychuk and Richards to be inducted into Tampa Bay Lightning Hall of Fame
Two members of the Tampa Bay Lightning's 2004 Stanley Cup Champions team will join the team's Hall of Fame in March. Friday, Dave Andreychuk and Brad Richards were both revealed as the team's latest inductees into the Lightning's Hall of Fame. Andreychuk joined the Lightning in 2001, helping to bring legitimacy to a team that had plenty of burgeoning talent. He played 278 regular season games for the Lightning, where he scored 68 goals and 129 points.