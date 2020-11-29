Andrews, Judon added to Ravens' Reserve/COVID-19 list

Two more high-profile Baltimore Ravens players are being added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Ravens' Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews and pass rusher Matt Judon are headed to the list. Andrews is a Type 1 diabetic and has tested positive for COVID-19, Schefter reported, citing a source. Andrews is out for Tuesday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rapoport reported that Andrews had said before the season that opting out "never really crossed my mind." Rapoport also reported, citing a source, that Judon is headed to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.