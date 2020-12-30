Andrew Wiggins with a deep 3 vs the Detroit Pistons
Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Detroit Pistons, 12/29/2020
Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Detroit Pistons, 12/29/2020
The Olympic gold medalist and NHL star will remain friends, after announcing their split on Instagram.
Chicago will be without its captain to begin the season.
The Grizzlies are dealing with several injuries to key players early in the season.
Ben Roethlisberger hasn't had a week off since the Steelers' Week 4 bye.
The NBA is reportedly heading to Orlando again.
The Lakers' youth movement predictably didn't enjoy constant speculation about a looming Anthony Davis trade.
We all should be celebrated for making it through this COVID-plagued year. So instead of winners and losers, how about we do gainers and also-rans?
Newton’s future is bleaker now. It’s worth wondering if a guy who briefly ran this league will ever start another game in it.
A poker player on the verge of playing for game’s must coveted prize instead endured heartbreak after testing positive for COVID-19.
Forwards get most of the attention due to their eye-popping offensive production, but drafting a group of productive blueliners is equally important in fantasy hockey.
CLEVELAND — Julius Randle had 28 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his first triple-double in two years, leading the New York Knicks to a 95-86 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.Randle, who scored 18 in the first half as New York built a 16-point lead, completed his seventh career triple-double with an assist on Elfrid Payton's 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.It was the power forward's first triple-double since Nov. 19, 2018, with New Orleans.Reggie Bullock scored 17 points and Payton had 14 points, eight boards and seven assists for the Knicks (2-2), who won their second in a row.Andre Drummond notched his fourth double-double for the Cavaliers (3-1) with 18 points, 17 rebounds and a season-high six blocked shots. Cleveland started the season 3-0 for the first time since winning six in a row to begin 2016-17.The Cavaliers, who finished with the second-worst record in the NBA last season at 19-46, never got closer than seven in the fourth. Collin Sexton scored 20 points and Darius Garland had 17, but Cleveland’s starting guards were 12 of 35 from the field.Randle had 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the first half, powering New York to a 53-46 advantage. Bullock made four of the Knicks’ 10 3-pointers, including a 31-footer at the buzzer in the second quarter.The Knicks seized a 29-15 lead in the first as Randle made all five of his shots in going off for 14 points, six boards and five assists. The Cavaliers were 0 for 10 beyond the arc in the period and Sexton was 0 for 6 from the field.Larry Nance Jr. added nine points for the Cavaliers, who will be without Kevin Love (right calf strain) for at least three weeks. The five-time All-Star aggravated the lingering injury Sunday against Philadelphia.WHERE IS THE LOVELove, who sat out the opener with the same calf strain, will not be re-evaluated until late January. He has missed 116 regular-season games since helping the Cavaliers win the 2016 NBA championship. “Predicting injuries is hard to do, but I feel bad for Kevin,” coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “He’s been working his tail off, trying to get right for this season.”TIP-INSKnicks: G Alec Burks (left ankle sprain) did not play after being injured Sunday against Milwaukee. Coach Tom Thibodeau said Burks is day-to-day. … G Dennis Smith Jr. (left quadriceps) could rejoin the team during its ongoing four-game trip. … Rookie F Obi Toppin (right calf) and G Immanuel Quickley (left hip) were inactive, along with G Austin Rivers (groin) and F Omari Spellman (right knee).Cavaliers: Rookie forwards Isaac Okoro (left foot sprain) and Dylan Windler (left hand fracture), G Matthew Dellavedova (concussion) and G Kevin Porter Jr. (personal) were not in uniform. … The Ohio Department of Health will allow 1,944 fans at upcoming Cleveland home games, which is 10% of arena capacity. The Cavaliers have been limited to 300 spectators due to COVID-19 restrictions.UP NEXTKnicks: Play Toronto in its temporary home of Tampa, Florida. The Raptors have won eight straight over New York, whose last victory in the series occurred on Nov. 22, 2017.Cavaliers: Visit Indiana on Thursday. Cleveland begins a six-game road trip, its longest of the season, and won’t return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse until hosting Memphis on Jan. 22.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsBrian Dulik, The Associated Press
The Bucks clearly had this game circled on their calendar.
Clemson has been known to steal opposing offense's signs in the past. Will that play a factor in the College Football Playoff semifinal?
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 29 points, 16 rebounds and one scare when he briefly left the game with an injury, leading the Philadelphia 76ers past the winless Toronto Raptors 100-93 on Tuesday night.Embiid had all of Philadelphia holding its breath when the big man left with some sort of leg injury. He went down early in the third quarter and grabbed the back of his lower right leg as he stood up. Embiid, who missed Sunday’s loss against Cleveland with back stiffness, walked gingerly to the locker room. Team President Daryl Morey and general manager Elton Brand hopped up from their courtside seats and immediately hit the locker room to check on their All-Star centre.Embiid returned a few minutes later and checked back in the game with the Sixers down 11. He sank 14 of 16 free throws — as many makes as Toronto shot (12 of 14) to keep the Sixers in this one.Tobias Harris had 26 points and 11 rebounds to help Embiid on a night the Sixers shot only 38% from the floor.Kyle Lowry scored 24 points for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby each had 20.Lowry, the Philly native and former Villanova standout, had said the Raptors “gotta figure this out” after an 0-2 start, and a 14-point lead in the second half should have been enough to solve their early woes.Instead, they lost the lead in one of the weirdest ways possible. Aron Baynes appeared to hit a pump-fake 3 with the shot clock about to expire for a 90-87 lead. Embiid missed a free throw when officials stopped the game and ruled the shot clock had, in fact, expired and Baynes’ points were wiped off the board. Embiid made a second free throw and the Sixers suddenly led by one.Seth Curry swished a 3 from the top of the arc that pushed the 76ers’ lead to 96-91 and helped them move to 3-1.Ben Simmons, who had 11 points and 13 rebounds, joked before the restart last season that he hoped boos would get piped into the bubble if the Sixers played poorly to truly reflect the Philly atmosphere.Simmons and the Sixers would have been booed off the court had fans been allowed to watch a disaster of the first half. Simmons and Embiid were awful from the floor, a combined 2 of 11 start that let Toronto grab an 11-point lead. Embiid had made all nine free throws to at least keep Philly competitive.The Sixers are loaded with one-dimensional players who struggle to get their own bucket. In year three, Simmons continues to infuriate the faithful with his massive talent overshadowed by his desire to shoot beyond 15 feet. Simmons has been floated in trade rumours — Morey has said Simmons is off the table — but another dominant shooter would surely help the 76ers.TIP-INSRaptors: Coach Nick Nurse said the hardest part of adjusting to life in Tampa, Florida, is finding “where the snacks are” inside the arena. But so far, so good for the Toronto-turned-Tampa Raptors. “There’s a lot of bright side,” Nurse said. “Everybody loves the weather. That seems to put a smile on everyone’s faces around the organization.” ... C Chris Boucher scored 22 points, had 10 rebounds and seven blocked shots Saturday against San Antonio. He played 5 minutes against the Sixers.76ers: Embiid has had at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in each of the first three games. He also did it in 2018 and before him no 76er had accomplished that mild milestone since Charles Barkley in 1986.UP NEXTRaptors: Host the Knicks on Thursday.76ers: Play Thursday at Orlando.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDan Gelston, The Associated Press
DETROIT — Stephen Curry scored 31 points and Andrew Wiggins added 27 to lift the Golden State Warriors to a 116-106 victory over the winless Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.The injury-plagued Warriors have won two in a row after dropping their first two games by a combined 65 points. The decisive stretch Tuesday came with Curry on the bench. Rookie big man James Wiseman had a dunk and Wiggins followed with a 3-pointer to cap a 12-0 run that put Golden State up 98-89 in the fourth quarter.Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 27 points.The Warriors are without stars Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon) and Draymond Green (right foot), but now Detroit has injury problems of its own. Blake Griffin ended up in the concussion protocol and did not play in the second half, and rookie guard Killian Hayes left with a sprained right ankle.The Pistons led 89-86 in the fourth before a 3-pointer by Wiggins tied it. Wiseman's dunk that put the Warriors up by six sent several Golden State players spilling from the bench area in excitement. Curry tossed a towel in the air after Wiggins' 3 moments later.The Pistons, who led by as many as 12 points in the first half, were up 51-48 after two quarters. Golden State went on a 17-3 run early in the third, but Detroit stayed close well into the fourth.TIP-INSWarriors: Golden State improved to 9-22 in regular-season games without both Green and Thompson in the lineup since 2012-13.Pistons: Griffin did not play in Monday night's loss at Atlanta because of left knee issues. He finished with eight points Tuesday. Derrick Rose, who did not play either on Monday, had 15 points against the Warriors.UP NEXTWarriors: Friday night they host Portland. That will be Golden State's home opener after the Warriors opened with four games on the road.Pistons: Friday night they host Boston. Detroit went 1-1 against the Celtics last season. Both games were on the road.___Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketballNoah Trister, The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS — Jayson Tatum scored 27 points and the Boston Celtics rallied from 17 points down in the third quarter and beat the Indiana Pacers 116-111 on Tuesday night.Jaylen Brown scored 20 for the Celtics, who had a 33-18 scoring edge in the final quarter.The Pacers led 88-71 in the third quarter and were still ahead by 11 entering the fourth, when Tatum scored 14 points and the Celtics surged to a 109-100 lead.The game was similar to when the teams met on Sunday. In that game, the Pacers had a huge third quarter before the Celtics rallied to take the lead. However, the Pacers won 108-107 on Domantas Sabonis' layup with 8.4 seconds remaining.Victor Oladipo, who sat out the previous game after scoring 22 points in each of his other starts, had 20 of his 24 through three quarters for the Pacers. T.J. Warren scored 15 of his 17 points in the third quarter.The Celtics had four scorers with nine or more points for a 58-57 halftime lead.TIP-INSCeltics: Reserve guard Jeff Teague sank a 3-pointer in the second quarter to snap a streak of 15 consecutive missed shots dating back to the season opener. The Indianapolis native played one season for his hometown Pacers in 2016-17.Pacers: The last time this team started 4-0 was in 2013-14, when Indiana opened 9-0. ... Sabonis was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 1 after he averaged 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists in three victories.THEY SAID IT“He won’t be back any time soon, certainly, you know we’re hopeful to get him back as soon as possible, but we want to make sure when we do it’s for good,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said of the timetable for Kemba Walker to make his season debut as he recovers from a knee injury that required a stem cell injection in October.UP NEXTCeltics: After two games in three days in Indianapolis, Boston returns home to host Memphis on Wednesday.Pacers: Host Cleveland on Thursday.Phillip B. Wilson, The Associated Press
MIAMI — On Sunday, the Milwaukee Bucks endured their worst 3-point effort in just over a year.On Tuesday, they set the NBA record for 3's in a game.Go figure.The Bucks made a record 29 3-pointers in their 144-97 romp past the reigning Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat on Tuesday night. They shot 29 for 51 from beyond the arc, two nights after going 7 for 38 in a loss to New York.Milwaukee used 13 players and 12 made at least one 3-pointer — the only person who didn’t get onto that list being two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, in what will go down as nothing more than an interesting footnote in Bucks history. Khris Middleton had four 3's on his way to 25 points, Jrue Holiday made six 3's in his 24-point night and Donte DiVincenzo was 5-for-6 from deep to finish with 17 points.Antetokounmpo had only nine points. Didn’t matter much. Everything else was stat night for Milwaukee.The record-breaker was made by Sam Merrill, who got the 28th 3-pointer with 6:07 remaining, giving the Bucks a 131-86 lead.The previous record for 3’s in a game was 27, set by the Houston Rockets against the Phoenix Suns on April 7, 2019. Milwaukee’s previous most was 22, against Sacramento on Nov. 4, 2018. The most previously allowed in a game by Miami was 24, on Feb. 5 against the Los Angeles Clippers.Tyler Herro scored 23 points for the Heat. Miami’s Jimmy Butler missed the game with a sprained right ankle.It was the biggest road win in Bucks history, topping the 39-point margin at New York on April 10, 1987. The 47-point margin matched the second-worst loss in Heat history; they lost 138-91 to Pat Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers in the eighth game of Miami’s first season.TIP-INSBucks: Milwaukee had 16 3’s by halftime, the most of any half in team history. The Bucks had 14 in a half on four occasions (three first halves, one second). ... The Bucks’ last three games have all been decided long before the final buzzer, with them beating Golden State by 39 on Christmas, then losing by 20 in New York on Sunday.Heat: The 32-point halftime deficit was second worst in team history, topped by a 33-point hole on March 8, 1989 when Riley and the Lakers led the first-year Heat 76-43 at the break. ... Herro had 20 points by halftime, the first time he’s done that in his young career.WELCOME BACKThe Heat had about 100 people in the stands, all of them family and friends of players and employees. “I think it is a boost for the family, just to be able to have some normalcy and have a real opportunity to support their loved ones,” said Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, whose wife Nikki was in the seats.STREAK ENDSAntetokounmpo’s streak of 108 consecutive regular-season games — and 132 games overall — with at least 10 points ended. It was the first time since Feb. 13, 2017 that he played, scored less than 10 points and the Bucks won anyway.UP NEXTThe teams meet again Wednesday in Miami.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTim Reynolds, The Associated Press
Quinton Byfield finally broke out on the World Juniors stage for Canada.
CLEVELAND — With their biggest game in years just days away, the Cleveland Browns added three more players to their lengthy COVID-19 list.Safeties Andrew Sendejo and Karl Joseph along with rookie tight end Harrison Bryant were placed on the list Tuesday, giving Cleveland nine players on the list. It's not yet known if Sendejo, Joseph or Bryant tested positive for the virus or if they had close contact with an infected person.They all played in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the New York Jets, when the Browns (10-5) were missing six players, including their top four wide receivers, due to COVID-19 protocols.If they are positive, the three players will have to sit out 10 days from the time of their test and would miss Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.The Browns will make the playoffs for the first time since 2002 with a win over the Steelers, who will rest starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.Last weekend, starting linebacker B.J. Goodson tested positive and receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge along with rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips were placed on the COVID list because they were deemed high-risk close contacts to Goodson.The players had been together in the team's recovery pool area.Goodson has to sit out this week's game, but the other five are eligible to return to practice Thursday as long as they test negative.Rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills was kept out of Sunday's game as a precaution with COVID-like symptoms. He had been activated a day earlier after previously going on the COVID list due to contact with a person outside the team who tested positive.Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has been vigilant about keeping his players safe and following NFL and team guidelines. He addressed the recent issues with players and said the team would learn from any missteps in the past week.The Browns refused to blame their loss Sunday on missing so many players, but defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi said the situation was a jarring reminder not to have any lapses.“It can happen just like that,” he said. “It is all around the league and it is just one of the things that it is happening and you understand how serious this thing can be and how quickly it can change the tide.“We have to continue to be proactive. You have to continue to check your teammates, check yourself, look yourself in the mirror and see what you are doing to be more preventative and more mindful of the situation. It is just something that can’t be taken lightly.”Sendejo, who signed with Cleveland as a free agent in March, has started 14 games. He returned Sunday after missing one game with a concussion.The Browns have had issues at safety all season. Ronnie Harrison is expected to come off injured reserve this week after being sidelined with a shoulder injury since Nov. 29.A fourth-round pick, Bryant has started nine games and made 24 catches for 238 yards and three touchdowns. He had three catches for 37 yards on Sunday, but also had a drop during Cleveland's final drive.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLVTom Withers, The Associated Press
EDMONTON — Quinton Byfield had two goals and four assists in Canada's 10-0 win over Switzerland at the world junior men's hockey championship Tuesday. Jakob Pelletier scored twice for Canada (3-0). Connor McMichael, Dylan Cozens, Philip Tomasino, Ryan Suzuki, Cole Perfetti and Kaiden Guhle also scored for the defending champions. Canadian goaltender Devon Levi posted a 15-save shutout. Swiss goalie Noah Patenaude of the QMJHL's Saint John Sea Dogs stopped 42 shots in the loss, his first start of the tournament. Canada caps the preliminary round Thursday against Finland (2-0) in what is expected to be the toughest test yet for the host team. A Finland win over Slovakia on Wednesday would set up a battle for top seed in Pool A on New Year's Eve. The United States (2-0) shut out the Czech Republic 7-0 in a Pool B game Tuesday, which dropped the Czechs to 1-2. Switzerland (0-3) has mustered one goal in three tournament games. The top four teams in each pool advance to the quarterfinals on Jan. 2, followed by the semifinals Jan. 4 and medal games Jan. 5. Canada scored three goals on six power-play chances Tuesday and held the Swiss scoreless on four chances with a man advantage. Defenceman Braden Schneider returned to Canada's lineup after serving a one-game suspension for checking an opposing player in the head. Winger Dylan Holloway was also back after sitting out Sunday's 3-1 win over Slovakia with an upper-body injury. Half of Canada's goals came in the third period Tuesday. Pelletier corralled a loose puck in the slot and scored his second of the game at 16:35. Guhule beat Patenaude's blocker with a long one-timer at 13:28. Perfetti collected his first goal of the tournament with a wrist shot over Patenaude's right shoulder at 9:09. Byfield scored his first two of the tournament at 8:07 and 5:16. The No. 2 pick by the Los Angeles Kings in October's NHL entry draft converted a cross-ice feed from Jack Quinn scoring on a snapshot for his second goal. Byfield also tipped in a Jamie Drysdale shot from the point for a power-play goal. The defending champs outshot the Swiss 23-4 in the second period and scored four times. McMichael shook off an earlier slash to the hand with a one-timer from the top off the faceoff circle at 17:53. Suzuki, driving the net, banged in a rebound for a power-play goal at 13:44. Pelletier snared a deflection off a Connor Zary attempt and scored from a sharp angle at 8:02. Cozens shovelled a rebound past Patenaude for a power-play goal at 1:40. Switzerland's first shot on net came at the seven-minute mark of the game. After an initial flurry around the Swiss net following the opening faceoff, the hosts didn't generate a lot of quality scoring chances in the first period despite 14 shots on Patenaude. Canada couldn't convert a two-man advantage for a minute 20 seconds into a goal. Tomasino scored his fourth of the tournament, however, coming off the bench and whipping a feed from Byfield over Patenaude's blocker 90 seconds into the game. The International Ice Hockey Federation announced Tuesday there were no new cases of COVID-19 among players and tournament personnel. Five German players were released from quarantine Tuesday, but one player from that team remains in isolation until Jan. 4. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2020. The Canadian Press