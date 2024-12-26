Andrew Wiggins with the big dunk

Yahoo Sports

6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy recap the Ravens’ dominant Week 15 win over the Steelers, featuring Lamar Jackson’s 5-TD game and Kyle’s milestone 10.5-sack season. They discuss the NFL’s wildest Christmas traditions, including Joe Burrow’s samurai swords, and reflect on Gerald’s decision to choose Carolina over Baltimore. Plus, standout performances, playoff implications, and bold Week 17 predictions.