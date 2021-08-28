Andrew Velazquez's leaping grab

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Andrew Velazquez gets up to make a fantastic leaping catch on Matt Chapman's line drive for the first out in the bottom of the 6th inning

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories