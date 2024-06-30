Andrew Vaughn's sac fly
Andrew Vaughn hits a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Korey Lee and tying the game at 3 in the bottom of the 10th inning
Andrew Vaughn hits a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Korey Lee and tying the game at 3 in the bottom of the 10th inning
Bellingham scored two minutes from the end of regulation to send the game into extra time before Kane scored the game winner.
Stewart's on a faster career scoring pace than the WNBA's all-time leading scorer.
Verstappen didn't win Sunday, thanks to contact between the two drivers, but he still extended his points lead after Norris was forced to retire his car.
June has been a bountiful month for the Orioles' sluggers, resulting in a franchise record.
One injured person said, "They are lucky no one died."
A'ja Wilson's WNBA record streak of consecutive 20-point games ended at 20. The Las Vegas Aces star scored 11 in a win over the Washington Mystics.
The Swiss will play the England/Slovakia winner, while Germany will face Spain or Georgia in the quarterfinals.
In a decision that could have ripple effects over the next several weeks, D'Angelo Russell plans to pick up his $18.7 million option to play for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, according to multiple reports.
Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander figure to battle each other on MLB's all-time strikeout list for the rest of their magnificent careers.
Holloway qualifies for Paris Olympics in 110m hurdles by nearly setting a world record.
The Buffs are ranked ahead of teams like Missouri and Tennessee and is just one spot behind Ole Miss.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Messi has been dealing with an injured thigh and hamstring through two games of the tournament.
The Pistons take on a contract in order to acquire future draft picks.
The Saints hovered around .500 last season and that could happen again after an uninspiring offseason.
Harper was named the leading vote-getter of the NL All-Star team hours earlier.
Prince Harry created the Invictus Games Foundation and is being given the Pat Tillman Award for service.
Jhonkensy Noel had quite an MLB debut.
Continuing our summer 'Flip the Script' series we take a look at who could be this year's Rachaad White: A dead zone RB that ends up becoming a top ten fantasy RB at the end of the season. Nate Tice joins Matt Harmon to identify this year's RB dead zone and pick which RB could become the king of the RB dead zone.
Krysten Peek, Tom Haberstroh & Lamar Hurd react to night one of the 2024 NBA draft, including the selection of four French players, Zach Edey going to Memphis within the top ten and why there's a chance Bronny James might not be wearing purple and gold in his future.