Andrew Vaughn's RBI single
Andrew Vaughn lines an RBI single to left field, putting the White Sox on the board in the 3rd inning
The Minnesota Twins' 12-game winning streak ended on Sunday with a 9–2 loss to the Boston Red Sox at Target Field.
The lack of talent in the big leagues and the farm system, combined with the organization’s unwillingness to spend, makes a quick turnaround highly unlikely for the worst team in MLB.
The Korean star signed a $113 million deal with the Giants last offseason.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Yankees looking to extend Juan Soto during the season, Elly De La Cruz being dangerous on the base paths, answer some listener emails and give their weekly rendition of the Good, the Bad & the Uggla.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie delivers his full-scale blueprint to finishing Week 7 on a high note.
The Chiefs have been deluged with negative news this offseason.
Free agency is more than 5 months away, but today's performances will shape this winter's contracts.
The NFL schedule release, much to the chagrin of Andy Behrens, has become a thing. But here on the Yahoo Fantasy pod, we take the schedule release and turn it into a goldmine of fantasy content and conversation. Now that we know the when, Dalton Del Don and Behrens identify when we will know the answers to the most important fantasy questions of the 2024 NFL season.
They will wear these up to two times during the 2024 NFL season.
Kyle Larson is among 34 drivers entered for 33 starting spots.
The furry Philadelphian was reportedly released safely after its capture.
What are the most anticipated games for this NFL season?
All games stream on Amazon Prime and air on local TV at 8:20 p.m ET on Thursdays unless otherwise noted.
All “Monday Night Football” games kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN unless otherwise noted.
Jayson Tatum and Al Horford came up big for the Celtics against a short-handed but scrappy opponent.
Some of us have never come close to catching a foul ball at a game. This fan got two in a row.
McIlroy called the resignation of Jimmy Dunne from the Tour board 'a huge loss for the PGA Tour.'
Ronel Blanco, who threw a no-hitter earlier this year, said Tuesday that he would appeal the suspension.
Nearly a year after the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced their “framework agreement," there’s been no action.