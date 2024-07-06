Andrew Vaughn's RBI double
Andrew Vaughn drills an RBI double to right field, extending the White Sox lead to 3-0 in the top of the 3rd
New York Yankees Ben Rice became the first rookie in franchise history to hit three home runs in a game during a 14–4 win over the Boston Red Sox.
Andy Murray was set to play one final match at Wimbledon, but couldn't play a mixed doubles match when partner Emma Raducanu had to withdraw.
The Fever overcame a second-half slump to win 83-78, with Clark putting up a historic stat line of 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds.
LA ended its eight-game losing streak with the overtime win despite a 35-point, 12-rebound, six-block night from Aces star A'ja Wilson.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Jared Jones won't throw for approximately two weeks after going on the IL.
Coco Gauff advances to Wimbledon's fourth round for the third time, defeating Britain's Sonay Kartal in straight sets.
The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 17.
We're halfway through the MLB season, which means it's a perfect time to look ahead to how the upcoming free agent class is shaping up.
Dak Prescott isn't under contract with the Cowboys beyond this season.
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
The Marlins are moving on from Tim Anderson.
Merih Demiral threw up a "wolf" salute that is commonly associated with a far-right Turkish nationalist group after scoring a goal on Tuesday in Germany.
JJ Redick is a first time head coach, but he'll have plenty of experience backing him up.
Fred Zinkie examines sell-high and buy-low candidates for fantasy baseball managers to consider.
Despite slugging 27 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani won't be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby.
The offseason version of Hard Knocks kicked off on Tuesday night with the New York Giants.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the fan vote portion, followed by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.
The Lions should be a good team, and that matters to the MVP race.
Dick Vitale underwent surgery to remove cancerous lymph nodes on Tuesday morning.
In today's edition: USMNT crashes out, the dawn of a new college sports era, Noah Lyles seeks four golds, and more.